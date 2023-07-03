What to know about Ohio fireworks laws for Independence Day

Ohio fireworks laws have changed in the past few years to allow more residents to discharge fireworks, which will affect Independence Day celebrations.

In 2021, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 172, which went into effect last year and allows the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks on private property except in communities choosing to opt out, according to the state.

The law allows Ohioans to set off consumer-grade fireworks from 4-11 p.m. on certain designated days — including July 3-5, the weekends immediately before and after Independence Day and several cultural and religious holidays.

This bill became affective July 1, 2022. However, cities were allowed to create their own limitations or ban the discharge of consumer fireworks, even after the passing of the bill. Locals should check the websites of the cities and townships where they reside for more clarity.

According to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office, there was an uptick in the number of injuries and property loss due to structure fires caused by fireworks in recent years. However, the number of fireworks-caused fires went down in 2021, the year the new law was passed.

In cities allowing for the private use of fireworks, residents must be on their own property or have permission from the property owner. No person under the age of 18 is allowed to purchase or handle fireworks, and the discharge of fireworks while intoxicated is prohibited.

Where no ban is in place, consumer-grade fireworks and smaller may be discharged on the following holidays if all parameters are met:

July 3-5 and the weekend before and after from 4 to 11 p.m.

Labor Day weekend 4 to 11 p.m.

Diwali 4 to 11 p.m.

New Year’s Eve 4 to 11:59 p.m.

New Year’s Day 12 a.m. to 1 a.m. and 4 to 11 p.m.

Chinese New Year 4 to 11 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo 4 to 11 p.m.

Memorial Day 4 11 p.m.

Juneteenth 4 to 11 p.m.

Here are some of the parameters:

No person under the age of 18 years old is permitted to handle or discharge fireworks.

Persons under the age of 18 cannot be within 150 feet of the discharge point of aerial fireworks.

No person can use fireworks while in possession or control of, or under the influence of, any intoxicating liquor, beer, or controlled substance.

Aerial devices cannot be discharged within 150 feet of spectators.

Non-aerial devices cannot be discharged within 50 feet of spectators.

No person can store in excess of 125 pounds of fireworks unless they have additional safety measures and safeguards in place for such storage.

Fireworks cannot be discharged indoors.

Fireworks cannot be aimed or discharged toward any person or object (such as buildings).

Fireworks cannot be discharged on public property or private school property.

Fireworks cannot be discharged if drought conditions exist or other weather hazards exist.

Safety tips

The Ohio Department of Commerce reported over 18,500 fires a year are started by fireworks. To maintain safety going into the firework season, here are some tips from the Consumer Product Safety Commission on what to do and what to avoid:

- Use protective gear including eyewear when handling fireworks

- Do not light fireworks indoors, its the law

- Aim fireworks away from people, properties, and flammable materials

- Maintain access to water or a fire extinguisher in case of fire

- Soak all unused fireworks in water for hours before discarding the materials

- Be aware of your surroundings whilst partaking in firework activities

