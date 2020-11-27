‘We’ve lost a definite landmark:’ Fire destroys beloved eastern Indiana cafe

MILAN, Ind. — The Hog Rock Cafe, a longtime fixture in the small town of Milan, was reduced to rubble by an overnight fire on Wednesday. One by one, heartbroken customers stopped by on Thanksgiving to look at the wreckage, according to our news partner, WCPO-TV.
“Not only have we lost a local business that struggled through and made it through COVID, now we’ve lost a definite landmark and we’ve lost a lot of history,” said Marla Eedoch, who worked at the restaurant as a teenager.
A member of the cafe’s staff told WCPO via Facebook Thursday afternoon: “We would prefer not to talk today. We are heartbroken and devastated.”
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday night.
Firefighters said the fire started Wednesday night on the second floor of the building and spread to the roof. By the time fire teams arrived at 10 p.m., the fire was so hot none of them could actually enter the building.
They battled it from outside, dousing it early Thursday morning. The damage was so severe that part of the structure collapsed during the night, firefighters said.
No injuries were reported in the fire.