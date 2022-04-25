West Side Little League to kick off fundraising with event tonight

Improvements to the West Side Little League’s aging facility are planned to take around five years to complete, said WSLL Board President Josh Davidson.

“We’ve been an organization since 1953, and in some cases, some of our structures are pretty much just as old,” he told the Journal-News in March. “So we are at a critical point.”

Davidson said the youth baseball organization also has seen some major plumbing issues and deteriorating perimeter fencing.

West Side Little League is accepting donations for the campaign through the Hamilton Community Foundation at tinyurl.com/WSLLCapCampaign.

Those who will be featured at the press conference, include Davidson, head coach Ken Coomer, Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller, Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman and Reds Community Fund Executive Director Charley Frank.