West Side Little League to kick off fundraising with event tonight

HAMILTON — The West Side Little League is celebrating its 2021 team that was the runners-up in the Little League World Series, and kicking off its capital fundraising campaign.
Starting at 5:15 p.m., the West Side Little League will celebrate the 2021 team, as well as past LLWS teams, as it launches a capital campaign to make significant upgrades to its complex.
Hamilton City Council has agreed to make a $300,000 donation from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds as the Little League baseball and softball program aims to raise $1 million.
This is the first time in the organization’s nearly 60-year history, its board is launching a capital campaign.
The fundraising initiative focuses on health and safety, infrastructure upgrades, and field improvements, as well as additional dollars for scholarships.
Improvements to the West Side Little League’s aging facility are planned to take around five years to complete, said WSLL Board President Josh Davidson.
“We’ve been an organization since 1953, and in some cases, some of our structures are pretty much just as old,” he told the Journal-News in March. “So we are at a critical point.”
Davidson said the youth baseball organization also has seen some major plumbing issues and deteriorating perimeter fencing.
West Side Little League is accepting donations for the campaign through the Hamilton Community Foundation at tinyurl.com/WSLLCapCampaign.
Those who will be featured at the press conference, include Davidson, head coach Ken Coomer, Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller, Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman and Reds Community Fund Executive Director Charley Frank.
