West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance to honor ‘leaders and legends’ for 10th time

Hinson hopes highlighting that growth in a room full of entrepreneurs can spring new opportunities locally, too.

“It’s a great way to bring people together that may not know each other in the middle, if you will, and show them how important this area is and have them be a part of the future here to help us develop this area,” Hinson said.

The formal event is set to take place at 6 p.m. on May 25 at West Chester’s Marriott hotel. Individual tickets can be procured at the Chamber’s website for $135. The event will also feature a keynote speech from West Chester resident and leadership author Kendall Wright and will be hosted by Pete Scalia of Cincinnati’s WCPO.