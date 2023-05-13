West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance to honor ‘leaders and legends’ for 10th time

The West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance is preparing to host its 10th annual Everest Awards, a ceremony created to honor the “leaders and legends” who foster growth along the Interstate 75 corridor that connects Cincinnati and Dayton by way of West Chester and Liberty townships.
Chamber President and CEO Joe Hinson said the award ceremony has come to several distinct purposes. Primarily, the awards exist to commemorate three local leaders who have made an impact in the area.
This year, those folks are Patti Alderson, founder of the Community Foundation of West Chester/Liberty and the Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty; Carl Satterwhite, the president and owner of a West Chester workplace solutions firm called RCF Group; and Jason Woodard, a prominent Dayton developer whose ventures have gradually moved southward toward the Chamber.
“Each one of them have been leaders in their industries in the community, and now are being recognized for their efforts helping bring the two major markets together,” Hinson said.
Aside from the commemoration, the Chamber uses the ceremony as a chance to highlight the business growth along the I75 corridor with a video that touches on the reasons the organization believes West Chester and Liberty Twps. are good places to do business.
Hinson hopes highlighting that growth in a room full of entrepreneurs can spring new opportunities locally, too.
“It’s a great way to bring people together that may not know each other in the middle, if you will, and show them how important this area is and have them be a part of the future here to help us develop this area,” Hinson said.
The formal event is set to take place at 6 p.m. on May 25 at West Chester’s Marriott hotel. Individual tickets can be procured at the Chamber’s website for $135. The event will also feature a keynote speech from West Chester resident and leadership author Kendall Wright and will be hosted by Pete Scalia of Cincinnati’s WCPO.
