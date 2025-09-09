West Chester Twp. police getting pay hike with new contract

“These measures ensure West Chester continues to attract top candidates as the public safety candidate pool shrinks,’’ wrote Lisa Brown, township administrator, in a memo to trustees.

The contract covers the 88 sworn officers but excludes the chief, assistant chief and civilian staff.

Pay increases 4.5 percent in the first two years of the contract; and four percent in the final year. The contract runs through the end of September 2028.

It will cost the township $610,000 in the first year, said Brianna Wooten, township spokesperson.

Besides an increase in wages, the contract includes:

A $100 increase in the plainclothes allowance – from two annual installments of $500 to $550 per payment.

An increase in on-call payments, from $400 a year to $200 per week.

The pay for training officer will increase to $3 per hour for officers and $2.75 per hour for sergeants and lieutenants. That’s up from $2.50 per hour for both groups.

The pay for employees participating in the retire/rehire process increases from 90 percent to 95 percent of salary paid to other employees holding a similar position.

Officers transferring from a comparable fulltime law enforcement position in another jurisdiction will be credit with up to 80 hours of accumulated sick leave upon hiring.

Brown said the agreement was “equitable and fair, providing reasonable benefit to both the township and the union.”