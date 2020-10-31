West Chester Twp. plans to use bulk of CARES Act funds for safety staff

Township residents will be asked to approve new 2-mill levies each for police and fire next week that will generate about $10 million total. Trustee Ann Becker said the CARES money allotment, that will cover seven safety service salaries from April 10 to July 3, has no bearing on the township’s need to pass the new levies.

“This CARES money is going toward the 14 weeks when our first responders were most at risk and the most susceptible to infection from COVID, ” Becker said. “It’s a Band-aid for our safety services but it won’t impact our need for the levies.”

Keim also noted that Butler County jurisdictions must return any unallocated CARES money to the county auditor Nov. 20, for redistribution to communities that still have needs. He said if the township receives more money he will recommend safety salary reimbursement. Keim noted the boost might help the new levies last a little longer than projected.

The Butler County commissioners have said they have received criticism from some for accepting their $18.7 million allotment. Trustee Mark Welch said it is the township’s responsibility to its taxpayers to take all the help they can get.

“It is my fiduciary responsibility to the residents and businesses of West Chester to use every resource to help keep our taxes low and to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everybody, this money will help to do that,” Welch said. “Even though I’m largely in disagreement with how we’re printing money and spending it, the fact that it’s available, I think it is incumbent upon the trustees to take it.”