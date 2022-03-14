West Chester Twp. man killed in crash on I-75

The crash happened near I-75 and Needmore Road in Harrison Twp. around 8:10 a.m. Saturday. The man killed was identified as 48-year-old Charles Kay, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

A “silver Honda Civic was driving northbound on I-75 near Wagner Ford Road where the driver left his lane of travel and side-swiped a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was headed northbound,” the release said. The Honda Civic continued north for exactly one mile and exited the interstate at Needmore Road, the release said.