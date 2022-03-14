Hamburger icon
West Chester Twp. man killed in crash on I-75

By Holly Souther
Updated 12 minutes ago

Police suspect impairment and speed resulted in the death of a West Chester Twp. man in a car crash in the Dayton area over the weekend.

The crash happened near I-75 and Needmore Road in Harrison Twp. around 8:10 a.m. Saturday. The man killed was identified as 48-year-old Charles Kay, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

A “silver Honda Civic was driving northbound on I-75 near Wagner Ford Road where the driver left his lane of travel and side-swiped a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was headed northbound,” the release said. The Honda Civic continued north for exactly one mile and exited the interstate at Needmore Road, the release said.

The driver “then traveled across both lanes of Needmore Road and went through a guardrail on the north side of Needmore Road and down the embankment,” the release said.

Harrison Twp. medics responded to the injury crash where the Honda Civic driver had been ejected from the seat, the press release said. Medics removed the driver from the vehicle and transported him to the Miami Valley Hospital where the driver later succumbed to his injuries, the report said.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, the release said.

The Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

