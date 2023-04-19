West Chester Twp. man facing multiple child sexual assault charges, including rape

A West Chester Twp. man is facing multiple child sexual assault charges, including rape, of a victim that began at the age of 4, according to Butler County prosecutors.
James Kofron, 65, of the 7000 block of West Chester Road, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for four counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the indictment.
Assistant Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan said there is one victim who is known to Kofron.
The alleged assaults happened between 2002 through 2011, the indictment says. Sheehan said the victim disclosed the abuse while receiving counseling.
The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens, but an arraignment date had not been set Wednesday afternoon.
About the Author