West Chester Twp. agrees to employee wage hike in union negotiations

“We believe it is equitable and fair, providing reasonable benefit to both the township and union,’’ said Larry Burks, township administrator.

The agreement comes after four negotiating and one mediation sessions that began last April.

Workers in the township’s roads, parks, and facilities divisions will receive a four percent increase in wages this year; 3.5 percent next year; and 3 percent in 2026. The agreement is retroactive to June 1 and runs through May 31, 2026.

“We’ve added some additional salary in there to get us more in line with the target markets,” Burks said. “It’s a one-time base adjustment of $1,000 effective June 1, 2026.”

Additionally, employees will receive an annual lump sum payment of $1,000 each year of the contract, according to a memo prepared by Lisa Brown, the township’s assistant administrator.

Under the agreement there will be two separate overtime lists – general and scheduled overtime. The township also agreed to provide on-call pay of $200 for the week the employee is on call.

The allowance for work boots was increased $25 and language requiring Carhartt-branded hooded sweatshirts and winter coats was removed.

In a separate move, the pay of Brown will be increased to $145,000 annually, retroactive to May 26. Burks said the move was made to put her salary more in line with market wages for her position.

“Lisa Brown is doing a great job for us,” Burks said.

“She continues to save us money in the legal area, and personnel matters, and she continues to do a remarkable job at law school as well.”