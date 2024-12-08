West Chester resident shoots person allegedly entering home by its balcony, police say

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after allegedly attempting to break into a West Chester home.
According to a statement from West Chester police, the resident heard noises coming from his balcony and found the man inside. The resident shot the alleged intruder, who was taken to the hospital after police arrived.
Investigators remained on the scene Sunday and are carrying out further investigation.
This story will be updated when more is known.
