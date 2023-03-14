West Chester Police investigate shooting report that may have been prank

West Chester Police are investigating after receiving a call of a possible shooting that they believe was fake.
Spokesperson Barb Wilson said the call on Tuesday afternoon indicated the shooting happened on Glenview Drive.
“This is being investigated as a prank/swatting incident,” Wilson said at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
No other information was given.
