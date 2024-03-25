West Chester Market offers spring and summer shopping options

West Chester Market attracts a crowd of regular customers as well as some new faces, every year, she said. The shopping experiences offers guests a fun way to interact with the community.

“Each year, our audience continues to grow, and we’re excited to get to know even more new people,” Dexter said.

There will be spring markets on Saturday, April 6, and Saturday, April 20, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot at MidPointe Library West Chester at 9363 Centre Pointe Dr.

Starting on Saturday, May 4, the West Chester Market will be held every Saturday through Sat., Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot at MidPointe Library West Chester.

“Going into the warmer months, it’s nice to be able to spend your Saturday outside, especially now that we are partnering with the library, in their parking lot. It’s a really great way to support your community, shop local, and then, run inside and visit your local library,” Dexter said.

The West Chester Market is a producer-only market — so everything must be grown locally, or handmade within 100 miles of West Chester. Many of the market’s 25 to 30 weekly vendors are from Butler County.

Patrons who visit The Market will see different weekly vendors and shop for a variety of items including crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and handmade goods.

This is the third summer the Market has been held at MidPointe Library West Chester. It is a convenient location for patrons visiting the library and there’s plenty of easily accessible, free parking. West Chester has continued to preserve the farmer’s market tradition with The Market. It has been held at various spots, including on The Square, in the roundabout, and on Centre Pointe.

The West Chester Market will feature fruits, vegetables and other fresh, seasonal produce, such as tomatoes, strawberries and watermelon. Sweet corn is also popular in the summer. Area bakers will sell breads, cookies and pastries and artisan food makers will offer gourmet popcorn, breads, jams/jellies, kombucha, pickles, syrup, and salsa.

“It’s a super fun opportunity to get to know the local people that make the products. A lot of community members come week after week, and build relationships with the vendors,” said Dexter. “It’s also great to support local because you’re putting money right back into the local economy and supporting small business owners at the same time.”

Products such as eggs, meats, honey, roasted coffee beans, plants and flowers are also often available. Other local vendors sell hand-knit and sewn items, essential oils, soap, paintings, handmade jewelry, candles and wax melts and more.

“These farmer’s markets are the only way that some of these vendors can get their products out in front of people. So, we’re really happy to offer that to the West Chester community,” Dexter said.

There’s also live music every week at The Market. Children’s activities and swag are usually available at the West Chester booth.

For a complete schedule, or more information each weekly event, visit the West Chester Market Facebook page at facebook.com/WestChesterMarket or the website at westchesteroh.org for a complete list of vendors.