West Chester Market moves to library parking lot for summer

We are excited to see the market continue to grow. More vendors than usual have signed up, and it also gives the community an opportunity to see new products, she said,

“It’s great to come every week, because you never know what you’re going to see, or what products each vendor is going to have. Sometimes, a vendor may have a new product every week, or they may offer something for a limited time only, so it’s good to come every week and check out what’s offered. It’s also good to get there early,” Dexter said.

The new location will create a safer shopping area, away from traffic, she said. It will also be convenient for people going to the library with easily accessible parking.

To kick off the summer selling season, the first market will be today. There will be free face painting for children, along with string and fiddle music from a family group, The Bread and Jammers. Tweedles Donuts will also be on site at the market, selling hot, fresh-made donuts.

The West Chester Market will feature fruits, vegetables, and other fresh produce, such as sweet corn, tomatoes, strawberries and watermelon. Area bakers will sell breads, cookies, and pastries and artisan food makers will offer gourmet popcorn, jams/jellies, kombucha, pickles, syrup and salsa.

In addition, there’s a new, gluten-free baker this year. A roasted coffee vendor will sell roasted coffee beans. Also, local crafters will sell hand-knit and sewn items, essential oils, soap, paintings, jewelry, candles and wax melts.

“Residents enjoy getting to know the people behind the products. We have a lot of people that come every week, and everyone hugs when they get there, so it’s like a family,” Dexter said.

The market has been going on for 18 years, and it’s a special experience to shop this way, she said. Many of the vendors and shoppers have watched each other’s kids grow up.

For a complete schedule, or more information about the weekly activities, visit facebook.com/WestChesterMarket or westchesteroh.org.