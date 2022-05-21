West Chester Market moves to library parking lot for summer

West Chester’s Farmer’s Market is moving to a new location in the parking lot of the MidPointe Library West Chester this summer. For added fun, there will also be live music, giveaways, and more kids activities for families to enjoy.
“This year, we’re excited because we have a lot of new vendors joining us as well as some of the same vendors that people love. It is great to be able to shop from local vendors,” said Monica Dexter, outreach coordinator for West Chester Township.
The West Chester Market will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday now through the end of October in the parking lot at MidPointe Library West Chester.
Dexter said the West Chester Market is a producer-only market — so everything must be grown locally, or hand made within 100 miles of West Chester. Many of the market’s 25 to 30 weekly vendors are from Butler County.
“It’s nice to be able to support local vendors and put money back into our local economy. We also love being able to bring more of a shopping experience to everyone. Here, you can appreciate a nice, peaceful experience. You can enjoy the weather and get to know the people that make and grow the goods you’re buying, and it becomes a community over time,” said Dexter.
We are excited to see the market continue to grow. More vendors than usual have signed up, and it also gives the community an opportunity to see new products, she said,
“It’s great to come every week, because you never know what you’re going to see, or what products each vendor is going to have. Sometimes, a vendor may have a new product every week, or they may offer something for a limited time only, so it’s good to come every week and check out what’s offered. It’s also good to get there early,” Dexter said.
The new location will create a safer shopping area, away from traffic, she said. It will also be convenient for people going to the library with easily accessible parking.
To kick off the summer selling season, the first market will be today. There will be free face painting for children, along with string and fiddle music from a family group, The Bread and Jammers. Tweedles Donuts will also be on site at the market, selling hot, fresh-made donuts.
The West Chester Market will feature fruits, vegetables, and other fresh produce, such as sweet corn, tomatoes, strawberries and watermelon. Area bakers will sell breads, cookies, and pastries and artisan food makers will offer gourmet popcorn, jams/jellies, kombucha, pickles, syrup and salsa.
In addition, there’s a new, gluten-free baker this year. A roasted coffee vendor will sell roasted coffee beans. Also, local crafters will sell hand-knit and sewn items, essential oils, soap, paintings, jewelry, candles and wax melts.
“Residents enjoy getting to know the people behind the products. We have a lot of people that come every week, and everyone hugs when they get there, so it’s like a family,” Dexter said.
The market has been going on for 18 years, and it’s a special experience to shop this way, she said. Many of the vendors and shoppers have watched each other’s kids grow up.
For a complete schedule, or more information about the weekly activities, visit facebook.com/WestChesterMarket or westchesteroh.org.
