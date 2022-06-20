West Chester man was driver in fatal Clermont County crash

BATAVIA — A woman and an infant child were killed in a crash in Clermont County on Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened in the 3900 block of Ohio State Route 222.
In a news release, the Batavia Post of the highway patrol reported that a 2007 Honda Civic driven by Juan Jimenez of West Chester was traveling south when it crossed the center line and struck a 2020 Ford Fusion that was traveling north at about 4:44 p.m.
Maria Rodriguez, who was a passenger in the Civic, and an infant passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
Troopers also said Reginaldo Jimenez, who was an additional passenger in the vehicle, was transported to University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries. Juan Jimenez was taken to Anderson Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Fusion was transported to Anderson Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.
State Route 222 was closed between Elklick Road and Mount Holly Road for several hours on Sunday while troopers investigated the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
About the Author