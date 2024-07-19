West Chester, Liberty expo showcases businesses, organizations

Sponsored by the West Chester and Liberty Chamber Alliance and Kemba Credit Union, the popular event filled both the giant main hall of the West Chester Twp. school and its adjacent, auxiliary gym with expo exhibition booths.

The expo, which draws business participants from Butler County and throughout southwest Ohio, also drew area political and business leaders who mingled among the crowd.

Among them was long-time Butler County Commissioner Don Dixon, who said the vitality and scope of the expo’s return from its COVID pandemic pause and recent scaled-down versions was a positive reflection of the area economy.

“This is the biggest expo I’ve seen,” said the veteran county commissioner.

“For Butler County, it gives everybody a chance to showcase their products, projects and what they are doing. And for those around the region, they will have a better idea of what we can supply here and how we can work together to grow,” said Dixon.

Ohio Representative Thomas Hall (R-Madison Twp.), whose district includes parts of the fast-growing Liberty Twp., said the expo reflects the West Chester and Liberty Chamber Alliance’s top-rated performance.

“It is the best chamber in the entire state of Ohio, and when you look at Butler County – and the important part (the chamber) is playing – this expo gets bigger and bigger every year because people are coming to Butler County and people are investing in this county,” said Hall.

After visiting dozens of exhibit booths, long-time West Chester Twp. resident Pat Benning and her husband Gordon walked out of the expo impressed.

“I’ve been to the expo many times, and it’s always interesting and this one is very impressive. We were some of the first people to get here to see all the businesses they bring in … and we were happy to find out all they offer,” said Benning.

The chamber has twice in recent years been judged the best among all Ohio chambers of commerce and Joe Hinson, president and CEO of the organization, said this year’s expo further highlights the area’s growing economic importance along the booming Interstate 75 corridor between Greater Cincinnati and Greater Dayton area and beyond.

“The energy in this room is tremendous. We have businesses here from Northern Kentucky to Dayton. And we have 114 exhibitors, which is the largest we’ve had since before the pandemic,” said Hinson.

“People are excited about what is happening here in West Chester and Liberty townships. New people are coming in and new businesses are coming in and it just continues to grow and grow.”