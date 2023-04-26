BreakingNews
Man indicted on multiple charges including drug trafficking after high speed chase and crash
West Chester festival adds ’90s band Sister Hazel to lineup already featuring Everclear

News
By Journal-News Staff
1 hour ago

The organizers of the three-day “Taps Tastes & Tunes” festival this summer in West Chester Twp. said 1990s band Sister Hazel has joined its lineup of performers.

The group joins a slate that already included another band popular in the ‘90s: Everclear. Sister Hazel plays at 9 p.m. June 30. Everclear is set for July 2, playing in the 8 p.m. slot.

“Taps Tastes & Tunes” is presented by Kemba Credit Union at the Voice of America Museum June 30-July 2. The event’s music lineup includes:

Friday, June 30:

5 p.m. - The Gamut

8 p.m. - Joey Said No

9 p.m. - Sister Hazel

Saturday, July 1:

Noon - Model Behavior

3:45 p.m. - Everyday People Band

7:45 p.m. - TBA National Act

Sunday, July 2:

Noon - Ninety Four .04

4:30 p.m. - Naked Karate Girls

8 p.m. - Everclear

Everclear is known for its hits “Santa Monica,” “Wonderful” and “Father of Mine.” It has been performing since 1991.

Sister Hazel is most recognized for its hits “All for You” and “Change Your Mind.”

“Taps Tastes & Tunes” will also have food and drinks, carnival rides and more. It’s a free festival with all-day ride passes for purchase.

There will be fireworks at 10 p.m. from the township.

See more online at ThingsToDoCincinnati.com.

