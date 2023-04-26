West Chester festival adds ’90s band Sister Hazel to lineup already featuring Everclear

8 p.m. - Joey Said No

9 p.m. - Sister Hazel

Saturday, July 1:

Noon - Model Behavior

3:45 p.m. - Everyday People Band

7:45 p.m. - TBA National Act

Sunday, July 2:

Noon - Ninety Four .04

4:30 p.m. - Naked Karate Girls

8 p.m. - Everclear

Everclear is known for its hits “Santa Monica,” “Wonderful” and “Father of Mine.” It has been performing since 1991.

Sister Hazel is most recognized for its hits “All for You” and “Change Your Mind.”

“Taps Tastes & Tunes” will also have food and drinks, carnival rides and more. It’s a free festival with all-day ride passes for purchase.

There will be fireworks at 10 p.m. from the township.

