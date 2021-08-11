West Chester doles out director raises as much as 3.75%

The Journal-New requested performance evaluations for the directors but they were not immediately available.

Of the directors Fire Chief Rick Prinz earns the highest salary at $129,569 after his 3.2% pay hike. Finance Director Ken Keim is second on the director salary scale earning $114,363 including his 3.25% increase.

Other pay hikes include: Tim Franck, director of community services, who received 3.35% upping his pay to $100,799; Aaron Wiegand, economic development director who now earns $89,358 after his 2.75% hike and Barb Wilson, director of public information and engagement who received a 3.25% raise up to $100,971.

Every year the trustees take a percentage of the total non-union payroll — this year it is 3.5% — for raises. The $155,518 pool is to reward 76 employees based on their performance reviews. The pool also includes $36,400 for part-time firefighter and fire inspector raises.

The trustees gave Burks a $4,540 raise earlier this year bringing his annual salary up to $147,761, his increase is outside the bucket of money they approve for the rest of the non-contractual raises.

Employees can earn 1% to 4% based on their performance. Assistant Administrator Lisa Brown is the only leader to receive the full 4% hike in the past two years. This year they signed her to a contract that brought her pay from $99,900 up to $111,000. There is a $10,000 bonus if she stays for at least four years.

The trustees told the Journal-News they didn’t want to lose such a valuable employee.

“She was very good, she was in high demand,” Trustee Lee Wong said previously. “We’d like to keep her, she’s done a good job.”