West Chester creating more liquor licenses to entice entertainment venues

Trustee Mark Welch said the idea of asking the state to approve the new CED areas is “brilliant.”

“This issue was illuminated about a year ago when Lori’s Roadhouse had to go outside West Chester and into the free market ad they ended up buying a permit out of Cleveland,” Welch said recently. “What we’re doing here is we’re making sure there is no impediment to additional restaurants or even hotels to come in and get their liquor licenses.”

Nearly every jurisdiction in Butler County is at or very close their quotas for that classification. There is a work around to the limitation, businesses can buy unused permits, known as TREX, from other jurisdictions, but it is cost prohibitive, according to Hamilton’s Assistant to the City Manager Mallory Greenham.

“If we’re going to try to entice full service restaurants they’re going to need a liquor license and if we’re out they have to go out to the free market and try to buy one and do a TREX, an economic development transfer of that liquor permit,” Greenham told the Journal-News previously. “They might have to purchase it for some outrageous amount I know some liquor permits are sold for $50,000. It can get really crazy. It is good to enough liquor licenses in your community to foster economic development.”

Hamilton created two CEDs in 2018 in preparation of the massive Spooky Nook sports and convention complex.