West Chester combines holiday events for full day of entertainment, Santas on the run, and food trucks

She said early registrants get a free Santa suit they wear in the run, so there’s a great image of Santas running through The Square @ Union Centre.

“In working through that, the township said why don’t we combine the Santa Trot that C3 wants to do with what the township has tried to create as a holiday event with ‘A Very Merry Takeover.’

“We joined forces. So, this year’s event is on a Saturday, and it’s a daytime event,” Wilson said.

The event includes a 1.5-mile Santa suit fun run/walk, Christmas artisans and vendors, Santa visits at the library with photos, and a free concert by the Naked Karate Girls.

“There are so many fun things to do,” Wilson said. “This is just a great way to spend the first part of your Saturday.”

She said West Chester’s annual calendar is not complete without some kind of Christmas celebration and The Square will be decorated for the season.

Registration for the Santa Trot begins at 10 a.m. at MidPointe Library. Santa’s Lane will be set up, beginning at 10:30 a.m. C3 will also collect items for its Santa’s Senior Shoebox program during the event. Shoeboxes can be dropped off at the library. There will be a pet parade at 10:30 a.m. Santa’s Lane vendors will be open from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Santa Trot begins at 11 a.m. with activities in the park at 9285 Centre Pointe Drive as well as in MidPointe Library West Chester at 9363 Centre Pointe Drive. Proceeds from the Santa Trot and beverage sales will support C3, a nonprofit with a mission to advance the quality of life for the West Chester community.

Activities throughout the event will include children’s activities at MidPointe Library from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and a Little Elf Run at 11:45 a.m.

Entertainment will include Lakota Ridge and Plains choral performances at 11:20 a.m. and Naked Karate Girls from noon to 3 p.m. at the Clocktower Stage with an intermission at 1:30 p.m. During intermission, there will be a Lakota West choral performance at 1:30 p.m.

“The Naked Karate Girls are a favorite band. They do a really cool holiday set, along with their usual covers, and their breaks will be covered by Lakota Choirs that will perform on the stage during the band breaks,” Wilson said.

Food trucks open at noon as well as beer and holiday spirit booths, which will be open noon-3 p.m.

HOW TO GO

What: A Very Merry Takeover and Santa Trot

Where: The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp.

When: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Dec. 7. Santa Trot registration begins at 10 a.m.

Cost: Activities are free. Register for the Santa Trot at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/WestChester/Santatrot.

More info: WestChesterOH.org and https://c3ohio.org