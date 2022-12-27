West Chester coffee shop owners say community is at heart of business

“There is also the opportunity to participate in a Discovery Day where you get more in-depth information about the franchise,” Kim Dozier said. “From there, you meet with the AR in person to ask questions and further discuss the decision to become a franchisee and if the decision seems right for you, you sign a franchise agreement to become a franchisee.”

The couple opened Biggby Coffee West Chester on April 19, 2022. Getting the hang of owning a business was a learning curve for the Doziers, but they are grateful to have the support of the home office, the local area representative, and other franchisees. Beyond the expected difficulties of balancing work and family (they have three children, ages 4, and 3 months) and the amount of time owning a business takes up, especially in the early stages, they have had to learn to fix their equipment.

“Now that our coffee shop is six months old, some of our equipment needs maintenance and Eric and I aren’t very maintenance savvy,” Kim said.

The Doziers said their favorite thing about owning the business is being able to engage with and raise funds for the community. Biggby Coffee West Chester has raised money for Reach Out Lakota, Animal Friends Humane Society and Honks for Jason, and they sponsor teams at the Pisgah Youth Organization.

Kim Dozier has even been known to show up at games and give out free coffee to spectators.

“The most rewarding part of owning this business is seeing people gather at our coffee shop, for meetings, game nights, Bible studies, to work or just relax away from the kids,” Kim Dozier said. “We even hosted a Princess event at the coffee shop and let little girls dressed as princesses take over the coffee shop for a few hours one Sunday afternoon. It was a lot of fun.”

For now, Biggby Coffee’s goals are to keep doing what they’re doing: Serving coffee (as well as tea, smoothies and energy drinks) and cementing their place in the community. They will keep hosting events.

“We will continue to make new connections with local businesses and organizations within the community to bring Biggby out of the coffee shop to serve our neighbors,” she said.

HOW TO GO

Biggby Coffee West Chester is located at 9433A Cincinnati Columbus Road in West Chester Twp.