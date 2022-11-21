West Chester Activity Center purchase deal falls through - again

Welch told the Journal-News Kroger approached the township recently “and we just haven’t responded to them, they basically floated the same thing they had in 2019.”

Explore Potential West Chester Activity Center buyers want price lowered

The Activity Center came into play after Community First Solutions stopped providing senior programming in 2019. Shortly thereafter, the township agreed to sell the building for $1.8 million to Kroger’s landlord Regency Centers, for a giant Kroger Marketplace, but that turned out to be a two-year debacle.

The deal was contingent on Regency Centers being able to acquire the Activity Center, the Providence Bible Fellowship church, a sliver from Chesterwood Village and easements and agreements with about 10 other property owners to complete the complicated deal.

Trustee Ann Becker said she was very disappointed the property is still in the township’s hands, “they dropped out of the contract, I think the reason was interest rate were too high.”

This is the fourth offer the trustees have received, all previous deals also failed.

Rob Walters, co-owner of Quattro, told the Journal-News previously the only thing that could possibly “derail” the sale is if they are denied a special use permit or other necessary approvals. His company planned to renovate the building and lease it to Higher Ground Education to operate a Guidepost Montessori School, a company they have worked with on 35 other Montessori school projects.

He could not be reached for comment