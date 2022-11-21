West Chester Activity Center purchase deal falls through - again

Another deal to buy the old West Chester Twp. Activity Center has fallen through, and while Kroger’s landlord has “expressed interest,” it appears the trustees won’t go down that path again.
The trustees inked a deal with Illinois-based Quattro Development in August to sell the property for $2.25 million — nearly the full asking price of $2.5 million that was set in January. The township received a letter from a law firm dated Nov. 14 cancelling the sale.
“We wish you the best of luck in finding another buyer for this property,” the letter states, and then asks the township to return the $25,000 earnest money deposit.
Trustee Mark Welch said “it’s like a rash, it keeps coming back.”
“For me I think it’s a timing issue, I don’t think that the township is asking too much for this, I think that it’s right in line with the appreciation we have had in recent years,” Welch said.
Welch told the Journal-News Kroger approached the township recently “and we just haven’t responded to them, they basically floated the same thing they had in 2019.”
The Activity Center came into play after Community First Solutions stopped providing senior programming in 2019. Shortly thereafter, the township agreed to sell the building for $1.8 million to Kroger’s landlord Regency Centers, for a giant Kroger Marketplace, but that turned out to be a two-year debacle.
The deal was contingent on Regency Centers being able to acquire the Activity Center, the Providence Bible Fellowship church, a sliver from Chesterwood Village and easements and agreements with about 10 other property owners to complete the complicated deal.
Trustee Ann Becker said she was very disappointed the property is still in the township’s hands, “they dropped out of the contract, I think the reason was interest rate were too high.”
This is the fourth offer the trustees have received, all previous deals also failed.
Rob Walters, co-owner of Quattro, told the Journal-News previously the only thing that could possibly “derail” the sale is if they are denied a special use permit or other necessary approvals. His company planned to renovate the building and lease it to Higher Ground Education to operate a Guidepost Montessori School, a company they have worked with on 35 other Montessori school projects.
He could not be reached for comment
