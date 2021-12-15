West Chester Activity Center not up for sale yet

On Monday, the township put out a release the trustees were expected to put the Activity Center at Tylersville and Cox roads up for sale and approve a $627,000 engineering contract for a MidPointe Library expansion at their meeting last night.

“The cost of needed renovations and the demands of staffing such a facility would bear significant cost to taxpayers with no apparent sustainable funding source,” Township Administrator Larry D. Burks said. “Therefore, the trustees will be asked to list the property for sale.”