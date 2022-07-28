West Carrollton man identified as person killed at Middletown steel mill

In the last five years, investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have been at the plant five times, according to records obtained by this news agency.

OSHA found no violations following two of those investigations, and one investigation that opened July 19, 2022, is incomplete.

AK Steel, now owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, was fined more than $70,000 for two violations in 2017 and 2019, according to OSHA records.

OSHA is investigating Blanton’s death and it has up to six months to complete its report, said Scott Allen, regional director of public affairs.

The two fines are tied to violations in 2017 and 2019, according to OSHA records.

On the morning of Dec. 22, 2017, an employee was adjusting a bearing plate which caused the hot roller to shift and come into contact with water, according to the OHSA report reviewed by the media outlet.

The employee received third-degree burns on his abdomen and arms when steam shot through a roller coolant hole and struck the employee.

The company was cited for five penalties and fined $60,374.

Less than two years later, on Aug. 20, 2019, an employee was performing maintenance on a de-gasser vessel, according to the OHSA report. The work platform raised up, and the employee’s foot was caught in a pinch point. The employee suffered loss of some bone on his toe and severe avulsion and was treated without hospitalization. AK Steel was fined $9,661.