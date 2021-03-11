‘We’re back’: Food equipment company CEO talks about return to offices, dark period of COVID-19

Rob Connelly, chairman and CEO of Henny Penny. Company image

Henny Penny Corp. makes frying equipment for restaurants like McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, KFC and Chick-fil-A.

Last April, Connelly told his employees in a very different written message then: “The darkest phase is where we are right now. It calls all of us to question our roles.

“What I firmly believe, and what I want you to know, is this: we are going to get through this together,” Connelly wrote in that message last year. “We’re not preparing and responding out of fear. This isn’t a false sense of confidence. This is a real confidence based on the most likely scenario. Things may be terrible, but it is temporary.”

“Our businesses are the busiest they have ever been in our history,” Connelly said Tuesday. “Through this, one of the cool things is, we’ve continued our expansion, getting ready to open up a 175,000-square-foot addition that we were in the midst of (when the pandemic struck).”

“We didn’t stop that, because we were really believed in the future of what’s going on,” he added. “And that’s the coolest thing; we were not ready for a ribbon-cutting, but you’re going to have to come out and see it.”

Some 75,000 square feet of the addition will be devoted to engineering new products.

With about 750 workers in Preble County —”and growing,” Connelly said — Henny Penny has food preparation equipment in more than 100 countries, serving dining chains, health care facilities; supermarkets; and more.

Founded in 1957, Henny Penny became an employee-owned company in 2015.