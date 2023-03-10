Your weekly guide to things to do and local fish fry events

SATURDAY

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum Founder’s Day celebration, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Free park admission.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, in downtown Cincinnati. Noon. cincystpatsparade.com

Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing, at Middletown Art Center, 130 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown, noon to 4 p.m.

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

4 Low, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

The 57th Annual Maple Syrup Festival, at Hueston Woods State Park, 6301 Park Office Road, Preble County

MARCH 13

Women’s History Month present “Women’s Journeys, Women’s Voices: The Refugee Experience,” in Johnston Hall Room 142, Middletown Campus, 4200 N. University Blvd. 10 a.m.

Miami Regionals’ Got Talent, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. Noon to 3 p.m.

MARCH 14

Shock Waves: A Multipurpose Tool to Investigate Matter at Extreme Conditions, in Johnston Hall 142, Miami University Middletown. 7 p.m. RSVP to Miami Oh.edu/Regionals/RSVP

Popular Songs “Sing-Along,” at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

MARCH 15

Living Library, History Through Personal Stories, on Zoom. Noon. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/Libraries

Inside Biology: Filling the Gaps in the Big Picture (Water: That Weird, Wacky, and Life-shaping Stuff), at Gardner Harvey Library 014, Miami University Middletown. 3:30 p.m.

History at the Movies, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. Screen and discuss “The Great Gatsby.” Bring your own popcorn. Free

MARCH 17

Maddie & Tae, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

Fitton Family Fridays presents Heroes and Villains, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

MARCH 17-19

Bishop Fenwick Theatre program presents “Disney’s High School Musical, On Stage,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

Kids in the Spotlight presents Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr., at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive.

Performing Arts Academy presents Music Man, KIDS, at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com

MARCH 18

Fairfield East Spring Craft Vendor and Food Fair, at Fairfield East Elementary, 6711 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Let’s Go Hiking - Bingo March, at Huffman Park, 2100 John Gray Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Discover what can be found in the park and in nature, complete a park bingo board, and have fun. Registration is recommended by calling 513-867-5348.

Seals & Crofts 2 in Concert, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

Fitton Showstoppers presents Cincinnati Ballet Classical & Contemporary, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

MARCH 18-19

Unicorn World, at the Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati. The event includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns.

MARCH 23-26

Inspiring Arts presents “The Pirates of Penzance,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. inspiringartsproductions.com

MARCH 24

Armchair Program, at West Chester Twp. Hall, 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Experience the photos and stories of local world travelers. Free

Tyler Moore Band, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com

MARCH 25

West Chester Mothers of Twins & More Club Anything for Kids Spring Sale, at Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 8 a.m. to noon. facebook.com/wcmultiplesale/

Coffee with Council, at Virginia Ave. Park, 998 Gray Ave., Hamilton. 10 to 11 a.m.

Kenny Ahern - To Laugh is to Live, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 2 to 4 p.m.

Dave Campbell II, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com

MARCH 28

National Parks: Mesa Verde National Park, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:45 p.m.

Hollywood on the Ohio, at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown. 6 p.m. Local historian and showbusiness enthusiast Cheri Brinkman explores the famous stars of stage and screen from southwest Ohio to northern Kentucky.

The Music Collective, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free.

FISH FRY EVENTS

Liberty Twp.: St. Maximilian Kolbe, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 5729 Hamilton Mason Road.

Hamilton: Queen of Peace, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 2550 Millville Ave. Drive-thru only.

Middletown: Holy Family Parish/Knights of Columbus, 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through April 7, at Eagle’s Lodge, 1300 First Ave.

Monroe: Our Lady of Sorrows, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays through March 31, at 330 Lebanon St.

Shandon: St. Aloysius, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 24, at 3350 Chapel Road.

Trenton: Holy Name of Jesus, 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 222 Hamilton Ave.

West Chester Twp.: St. John the Evangelist, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

Middletown: American Legion Post 218, 5 to 7 p.m. March 10, March 24, and April 7, at 116 S. Main St.

Fairfield: Fr. Roettele Council 8115 K of C, 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 10 and April 7 at Sacred Heart, 400 Nilles Road.

Hamilton: St. Ann Hamilton, 5 to 9 p.m. March 31 at 3064 Pleasant Ave.

Hamilton: St. Julie Billiart, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 24 in the Fenmont, 229 N. Third St.

Eaton: Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, K of C Council 3698, 5 to 7 p.m., Fridays, through March 17, at 407 E. Main St.

Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales, 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 20 DeSales Ave.

Mason: St. Susanna Catholic Church, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 500 Reading Road.

Morrow: St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5 to 7 p.m., Fridays through March 31, at 944 U.S. 22 & 3.

To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

