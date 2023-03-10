Your weekly guide to things to do and local fish fry events

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.
TODAY
- Opening Reception: Colored Pencil Exhibition, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 6 to 8 p.m. Exhibit open through April 2.
- Armchair Program, at West Chester Twp. Hall, 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Experience the photos and stories of local world travelers. Free
- Max Geers, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com
- Sweet Baby James, the Songs of James Taylor, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
TODAY AND SATURDAY
- Middletown Lyric Theatre present “The Children,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org
- Cincinnati International Wine Festival, at Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati, winefestival.com
SATURDAY
- Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum Founder’s Day celebration, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Free park admission.
- St. Patrick’s Day Parade, in downtown Cincinnati. Noon. cincystpatsparade.com
- Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing, at Middletown Art Center, 130 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown, noon to 4 p.m.
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
- 4 Low, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- The 57th Annual Maple Syrup Festival, at Hueston Woods State Park, 6301 Park Office Road, Preble County
MARCH 13
- Women’s History Month present “Women’s Journeys, Women’s Voices: The Refugee Experience,” in Johnston Hall Room 142, Middletown Campus, 4200 N. University Blvd. 10 a.m.
- Miami Regionals’ Got Talent, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. Noon to 3 p.m.
MARCH 14
- Shock Waves: A Multipurpose Tool to Investigate Matter at Extreme Conditions, in Johnston Hall 142, Miami University Middletown. 7 p.m. RSVP to Miami Oh.edu/Regionals/RSVP
- Popular Songs “Sing-Along,” at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
MARCH 15
- Living Library, History Through Personal Stories, on Zoom. Noon. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/Libraries
- Inside Biology: Filling the Gaps in the Big Picture (Water: That Weird, Wacky, and Life-shaping Stuff), at Gardner Harvey Library 014, Miami University Middletown. 3:30 p.m.
- History at the Movies, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. Screen and discuss “The Great Gatsby.” Bring your own popcorn. Free
MARCH 17
- Maddie & Tae, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
- Fitton Family Fridays presents Heroes and Villains, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
MARCH 17-19
- Bishop Fenwick Theatre program presents “Disney’s High School Musical, On Stage,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
- Kids in the Spotlight presents Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr., at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive.
- Performing Arts Academy presents Music Man, KIDS, at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com
MARCH 18
- Fairfield East Spring Craft Vendor and Food Fair, at Fairfield East Elementary, 6711 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Let’s Go Hiking - Bingo March, at Huffman Park, 2100 John Gray Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Discover what can be found in the park and in nature, complete a park bingo board, and have fun. Registration is recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
- Seals & Crofts 2 in Concert, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
- Fitton Showstoppers presents Cincinnati Ballet Classical & Contemporary, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
MARCH 18-19
- Unicorn World, at the Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati. The event includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns.
MARCH 23-26
- Inspiring Arts presents “The Pirates of Penzance,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. inspiringartsproductions.com
MARCH 24
- Armchair Program, at West Chester Twp. Hall, 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Experience the photos and stories of local world travelers. Free
- Tyler Moore Band, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com
MARCH 25
- West Chester Mothers of Twins & More Club Anything for Kids Spring Sale, at Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 8 a.m. to noon. facebook.com/wcmultiplesale/
- Coffee with Council, at Virginia Ave. Park, 998 Gray Ave., Hamilton. 10 to 11 a.m.
- Kenny Ahern - To Laugh is to Live, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 2 to 4 p.m.
- Dave Campbell II, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com
MARCH 28
- National Parks: Mesa Verde National Park, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:45 p.m.
- Hollywood on the Ohio, at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown. 6 p.m. Local historian and showbusiness enthusiast Cheri Brinkman explores the famous stars of stage and screen from southwest Ohio to northern Kentucky.
- The Music Collective, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free.
FISH FRY EVENTS
- Liberty Twp.: St. Maximilian Kolbe, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 5729 Hamilton Mason Road.
- Hamilton: Queen of Peace, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 2550 Millville Ave. Drive-thru only.
- Middletown: Holy Family Parish/Knights of Columbus, 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through April 7, at Eagle’s Lodge, 1300 First Ave.
- Monroe: Our Lady of Sorrows, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays through March 31, at 330 Lebanon St.
- Shandon: St. Aloysius, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 24, at 3350 Chapel Road.
- Trenton: Holy Name of Jesus, 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 222 Hamilton Ave.
- West Chester Twp.: St. John the Evangelist, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road.
- Middletown: American Legion Post 218, 5 to 7 p.m. March 10, March 24, and April 7, at 116 S. Main St.
- Fairfield: Fr. Roettele Council 8115 K of C, 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 10 and April 7 at Sacred Heart, 400 Nilles Road.
- Hamilton: St. Ann Hamilton, 5 to 9 p.m. March 31 at 3064 Pleasant Ave.
- Hamilton: St. Julie Billiart, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 24 in the Fenmont, 229 N. Third St.
- Eaton: Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, K of C Council 3698, 5 to 7 p.m., Fridays, through March 17, at 407 E. Main St.
- Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales, 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 20 DeSales Ave.
- Mason: St. Susanna Catholic Church, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 500 Reading Road.
- Morrow: St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5 to 7 p.m., Fridays through March 31, at 944 U.S. 22 & 3.
