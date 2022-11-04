Weekly guide: Things to do this weekend in the region

The Performing Arts Academy present “Peter Pan,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com

SATURDAY

Middletown Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 528, 1300 First Ave., Middletown. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 513-424-4734

Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.

Pre Holiday Party, at Hanover Winery, 2165 Morman Road, Hanover Twp. 1-9 p.m.

Darrtown United Methodist Church Turkey Dinner and Bazaar, at Oxford and Walnuts Streets, Darrtown. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Krampus @ Christkindlmarkt, at Germania Society, 3529 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati. 6 p.m.

What Moves Us production presented by Anaya Belly Dance, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. 513-867-5348

Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio Fundraising Concert, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. The Classic Rock Experience band will play. sorgoperahouse.org

SUNDAY

Deerfield Handmade Market Winter Event, at Manor House, 7440 Mason-Montgomery Road, Mason. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early bird is from 10 to 11 a.m.

St. Aloysius Fall Festival, at 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be an all-you-can-eat turkey dinner, booths, and games.

Open Door Pantry Concert with the Butler Philharmonic Chorus, at Hamilton Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front St., Hamilton. 3 p.m. Free donations for the Open Door Pantry appreciated.

WEDNESDAY

SongFarmers, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.

Lakota West and East Bands perform competition shows, at stadium, Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 8:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

On Juneteenth with Annette Gordon-Reed, at Shriver Center, John Dolibois Room, Miami University, Oxford; and virtually on Zoom. 7 p.m. MiamiOH.edu

NOV. 10-13

Tick, Tick, Boom!/The Last Five Years, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

NOV. 11

Eleventh annual Pipe Organ Concert, at First Presbyterian Church 2910 Central Ave., Middletown. Mocktails and Hors d’oeurves served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Concert at 7 p.m. 513-422-6365

Veteran’s Day Reflections Dinner, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. 6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/VeteransDinner

Miami University Performing Arts Series presents Step Afrika, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. A blend of the percussive dance styles practiced by historically African-American fraternities and sororities, traditional African dances, and contemporary dance.

NOV. 12

Lindenwald Kiwanis Club of Hamilton/Fairfield Harvest Pancake Breakfast, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd., Fairfield. 8 a.m. to noon

Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.

Jungle Jim’s International Wine Festival, at Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 7 to 10 p.m. junglejims.com.

Creative Convergence, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for this open-mic performance begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Fitton Showstoppers presents 90 Lies an Hour, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

NOV. 12-13

Lakota East Arts & Crafts Show, at Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13. Admission is $2.

NOV. 15

Miami University Performing Arts Series presents Dali Quartet, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7:30 p.m.

NOV. 16

“Virtual Reality: Is it Just Another Game or a New Perspective on Engineering and Technology?” at Johnston Hall, 4200 N. University Blvd., Miami University Regionals’ Middletown Campus. 7 p.m. A free public event, and an RSVP is encouraged at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

NOV. 18-20

Springboro’s annual Christmas Festival, at Rotary Park, Springboro. Tree lighting ceremony kicks off the festivities at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 18 at Rotary Park. Santa’s Parade begins at noon Nov. 19. The festival concludes at 5 p.m. Nov. 20.

Fairfield Footlighters present “Good People,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

NOV. 19

Let’s Go Hiking - Healthy Hikers, at Waterworks Park, 5133 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Set a personal best or take a leisurely stroll to take in the nature along the trail. It’s all at your own pace.

Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.

NOV. 20

Hanover Reserve Craft Show, at 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission. Donations of canned goods or nonperishable items will accepted.





