Weekly guide: Things to do this weekend in the region

TODAY
- First Friday @ First Methodist, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Music by Cincinnati Opera artists.
- First Friday: Channel the Flannel, in downtown Middletown. 5 to 8 p.m. Don your favorite flannel button ups and comfiest beanies. Warm up by the fire and roast s’mores. Grab a hot apple cider and listen to the DJ.
- Fitton Family Fridays presents Willy Wonka’s Wondershow, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Miami University Dept. of Music present Men’s Glee Club, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
- Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Bourbon, Brews & Blues present Scotty Bratcher, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 311 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m.
TODAY, SATURDAY AND NOV. 11-12
- AAUW Middletown’s Holiday Bazaar, at 2204 Central Ave., Middletown. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- The Performing Arts Academy present “Peter Pan,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com
SATURDAY
- Middletown Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 528, 1300 First Ave., Middletown. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 513-424-4734
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- Pre Holiday Party, at Hanover Winery, 2165 Morman Road, Hanover Twp. 1-9 p.m.
- Darrtown United Methodist Church Turkey Dinner and Bazaar, at Oxford and Walnuts Streets, Darrtown. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Krampus @ Christkindlmarkt, at Germania Society, 3529 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati. 6 p.m.
- What Moves Us production presented by Anaya Belly Dance, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. 513-867-5348
- Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio Fundraising Concert, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. The Classic Rock Experience band will play. sorgoperahouse.org
SUNDAY
- Deerfield Handmade Market Winter Event, at Manor House, 7440 Mason-Montgomery Road, Mason. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early bird is from 10 to 11 a.m.
- St. Aloysius Fall Festival, at 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be an all-you-can-eat turkey dinner, booths, and games.
- Open Door Pantry Concert with the Butler Philharmonic Chorus, at Hamilton Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front St., Hamilton. 3 p.m. Free donations for the Open Door Pantry appreciated.
WEDNESDAY
- SongFarmers, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.
- Lakota West and East Bands perform competition shows, at stadium, Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 8:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
- On Juneteenth with Annette Gordon-Reed, at Shriver Center, John Dolibois Room, Miami University, Oxford; and virtually on Zoom. 7 p.m. MiamiOH.edu
NOV. 10-13
- Tick, Tick, Boom!/The Last Five Years, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
NOV. 11
- Eleventh annual Pipe Organ Concert, at First Presbyterian Church 2910 Central Ave., Middletown. Mocktails and Hors d’oeurves served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Concert at 7 p.m. 513-422-6365
- Veteran’s Day Reflections Dinner, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. 6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/VeteransDinner
- Miami University Performing Arts Series presents Step Afrika, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. A blend of the percussive dance styles practiced by historically African-American fraternities and sororities, traditional African dances, and contemporary dance.
NOV. 12
- Lindenwald Kiwanis Club of Hamilton/Fairfield Harvest Pancake Breakfast, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd., Fairfield. 8 a.m. to noon
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- Jungle Jim’s International Wine Festival, at Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 7 to 10 p.m. junglejims.com.
- Creative Convergence, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for this open-mic performance begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.
- Fitton Showstoppers presents 90 Lies an Hour, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
NOV. 12-13
- Lakota East Arts & Crafts Show, at Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13. Admission is $2.
NOV. 15
- Miami University Performing Arts Series presents Dali Quartet, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7:30 p.m.
NOV. 16
- “Virtual Reality: Is it Just Another Game or a New Perspective on Engineering and Technology?” at Johnston Hall, 4200 N. University Blvd., Miami University Regionals’ Middletown Campus. 7 p.m. A free public event, and an RSVP is encouraged at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP
NOV. 18-20
- Springboro’s annual Christmas Festival, at Rotary Park, Springboro. Tree lighting ceremony kicks off the festivities at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 18 at Rotary Park. Santa’s Parade begins at noon Nov. 19. The festival concludes at 5 p.m. Nov. 20.
- Fairfield Footlighters present “Good People,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
NOV. 19
- Let’s Go Hiking - Healthy Hikers, at Waterworks Park, 5133 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Set a personal best or take a leisurely stroll to take in the nature along the trail. It’s all at your own pace.
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
NOV. 20
- Hanover Reserve Craft Show, at 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission. Donations of canned goods or nonperishable items will accepted.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.
