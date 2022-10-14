Weekly guide: Things to do this weekend in Southwest Ohio

Let’s Go Hiking - Seed Stroll, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Registration recommended by calling 513-867-5348.

The Great Pumpkin Roll Festival: Touch-a-Truck on Main Street, Franklin. Touch-a-Truck will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. The Great Pumpkin Roll on 4th Street will start at 3 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat will start at 5 p.m. Food trucks, vendor fair and inflatables will run from 1 to 7 p.m.

Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.

Middletown Trunk or Treat & Car Show, at Towne Mall Galleria, 3461 Towne Blvd., Middletown. Free cruise-in night with costume party at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Little Miracles of Hope.

Middletown Movies in the Park, Towne Mall, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m., movie at 9 p.m. Showing “Ghostbusters II Afterlife.”

Middletown Lyric Theatre presents “Church & State,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org or call 513-425-7140

Karen Waldrup, Country Music Star, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m.

OCT. 15-16

Weber Pumpkin Festival, at 6085 Kilby Road, Harrison. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16.

OCT. 16

Middletown’s Hocus Pocus Halloween, in the downtown area on Main Street, between Central and First Avenue. 2 to 7 p.m. Free and for families. There will be a Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest and parade, car show, Sorg tours and kids games.

OCT. 18

National Parks Talk Series presents Pinnacles National Park, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:45 p.m.

OCT. 20

Halloween on the Green, at Village Green Park, Fairfield. 6 to 8 p.m. A trick-or-treat event for children age 10 and younger. Children should wear costumes and bring their own bag to collect goodies.

Michael J. Colligan History Project presents “The Daughters of Yalta,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m.

OCT. 21

Witches Night Out, at Basil 1791, 241 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An annual fundraiser for The Caring Closet. The event requires pre-purchased tickets. Those who attend wear witches costumes and must be 21 and older.

Fitton Family Fridays presents Madcap Puppets in Sleepy Hollow, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Miami University Performing Arts Series presents A Cappella All Stars, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 8 p.m.

Middletown Lyric Theatre presents “Church & State,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org or call 513-425-7140

OCT. 21-23

INNOVAtheatre presents Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

OCT. 22

Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.

Dayton Lane Ghost Walk, in the historic Dayton Lane in Hamilton. Tours will take place every 30 minutes from 7 to 9 p.m. Funds will support the Dayton Lane Historic District. Tickets are $25.

Fitton Showstoppers presents Bravissino Broadway, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Middletown Lyric Theatre presents “Church & State,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org or call 513-425-7140

OCT. 25

The Music Cafe, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

OCT. 26-30

Miami University Dept. of Theatre presents Angel’s Trumpet, at Studio 88 - Center for Performing Arts, Oxford.

OCT. 27

Current Events Roundtable, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. Noon

“How Dare the Sun Rise: Memories of a War Child,” at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

OCT. 28

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Syrodesy Flute Trio. Free

The Ghost of Windsor Manor Murder Mystery, at Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center, 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner. Lodge check-in is at 4 p.m. Event doors and a cash bar open at 6 p.m. with the dinner and murder mystery show at 7 p.m.

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra presents Beethoven and the Boys, at First Baptist Church, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

Fitton Cinema presents Rocky Horror Picture Show, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 10 p.m. fittoncenter.org

OCT. 28-29

“Someplace Warm,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28, and 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. A play about a rape survivor who finds out she is pregnant and must decide if she wants to raise the child with help from her best friends: a gay couple who long for a child of their own.

OCT. 29

Bridgewater Falls Shopping Center Treat Street, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 2 to 4 p.m. Children 12 and under can enjoy trick-or-treating.

Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.

Ohio Nook Brew Fest, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill, 611 North B St., Hamilton. Tastings from brewing companies and bars.

Mike Massé: Epic Acoustic Classic Rock, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7:30 p.m.

NOV. 2

Celebrating Self presents Dr. Al Miller: Holocaust Survivor, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

NOV. 4

Fitton Family Fridays presents Willy Wonka’s Wondershow, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Miami University Dept. of Music present Men’s Glee Club, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

NOV. 4-6

The Performing Arts Academy present “Peter Pan,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com

NOV. 5

The Classic Rock Experience, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. Benefit for the Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio, sorgoperahouse.org

NOV. 10-13

INNOVATheatre present “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

NOV. 11

Miami University Performing Arts Series presents Step Afrika, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. A blend of the percussive dance styles practiced by historically African-American fraternities and sororities, traditional African dances, and contemporary dance.

NOV. 12

Lakota East Arts and Crafts Show, at Lakota East High School, Liberty Twp. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Jungle Jim’s International Wine Festival will be held Nov. 12. junglejims.com.

Fitton Showstoppers presents 90 Lies an Hour, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

NOV. 15

Miami University Performing Arts Series presents Dali Quartet, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7:30 p.m.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.