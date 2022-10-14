Weekly guide: Things to do this weekend in Southwest Ohio

TODAY
- The Belairs, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Middletown Lyric Theatre presents “Church & State,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org or call 513-425-7140
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Blink Cincinnati, in Cincinnati and Covington, Ky.
- Charm at the Farm, at 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon. An open-air vintage market with over 100 local and regional artisans and shops. charmatthefarm.com
SATURDAY
- Let’s Go Hiking - Seed Stroll, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Registration recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
- The Great Pumpkin Roll Festival: Touch-a-Truck on Main Street, Franklin. Touch-a-Truck will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. The Great Pumpkin Roll on 4th Street will start at 3 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat will start at 5 p.m. Food trucks, vendor fair and inflatables will run from 1 to 7 p.m.
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- Middletown Trunk or Treat & Car Show, at Towne Mall Galleria, 3461 Towne Blvd., Middletown. Free cruise-in night with costume party at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Little Miracles of Hope.
- Middletown Movies in the Park, Towne Mall, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m., movie at 9 p.m. Showing “Ghostbusters II Afterlife.”
- Middletown Lyric Theatre presents “Church & State,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org or call 513-425-7140
- Karen Waldrup, Country Music Star, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m.
OCT. 15-16
- Weber Pumpkin Festival, at 6085 Kilby Road, Harrison. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16.
OCT. 16
- Middletown’s Hocus Pocus Halloween, in the downtown area on Main Street, between Central and First Avenue. 2 to 7 p.m. Free and for families. There will be a Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest and parade, car show, Sorg tours and kids games.
OCT. 18
- National Parks Talk Series presents Pinnacles National Park, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:45 p.m.
OCT. 20
- Halloween on the Green, at Village Green Park, Fairfield. 6 to 8 p.m. A trick-or-treat event for children age 10 and younger. Children should wear costumes and bring their own bag to collect goodies.
- Michael J. Colligan History Project presents “The Daughters of Yalta,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m.
OCT. 21
- Witches Night Out, at Basil 1791, 241 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An annual fundraiser for The Caring Closet. The event requires pre-purchased tickets. Those who attend wear witches costumes and must be 21 and older.
- Fitton Family Fridays presents Madcap Puppets in Sleepy Hollow, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Miami University Performing Arts Series presents A Cappella All Stars, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 8 p.m.
- Middletown Lyric Theatre presents “Church & State,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org or call 513-425-7140
OCT. 21-23
- INNOVAtheatre presents Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
OCT. 22
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- Dayton Lane Ghost Walk, in the historic Dayton Lane in Hamilton. Tours will take place every 30 minutes from 7 to 9 p.m. Funds will support the Dayton Lane Historic District. Tickets are $25.
- Fitton Showstoppers presents Bravissino Broadway, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Middletown Lyric Theatre presents “Church & State,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org or call 513-425-7140
OCT. 25
- The Music Cafe, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
OCT. 26-30
- Miami University Dept. of Theatre presents Angel’s Trumpet, at Studio 88 - Center for Performing Arts, Oxford.
OCT. 27
- Current Events Roundtable, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. Noon
- “How Dare the Sun Rise: Memories of a War Child,” at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP
OCT. 28
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Syrodesy Flute Trio. Free
- The Ghost of Windsor Manor Murder Mystery, at Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center, 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner. Lodge check-in is at 4 p.m. Event doors and a cash bar open at 6 p.m. with the dinner and murder mystery show at 7 p.m.
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra presents Beethoven and the Boys, at First Baptist Church, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.
- Fitton Cinema presents Rocky Horror Picture Show, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 10 p.m. fittoncenter.org
OCT. 28-29
- “Someplace Warm,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28, and 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. A play about a rape survivor who finds out she is pregnant and must decide if she wants to raise the child with help from her best friends: a gay couple who long for a child of their own.
OCT. 29
- Bridgewater Falls Shopping Center Treat Street, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 2 to 4 p.m. Children 12 and under can enjoy trick-or-treating.
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- Ohio Nook Brew Fest, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill, 611 North B St., Hamilton. Tastings from brewing companies and bars.
- Mike Massé: Epic Acoustic Classic Rock, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7:30 p.m.
NOV. 2
- Celebrating Self presents Dr. Al Miller: Holocaust Survivor, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
NOV. 4
- Fitton Family Fridays presents Willy Wonka’s Wondershow, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Miami University Dept. of Music present Men’s Glee Club, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
- Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
NOV. 4-6
- The Performing Arts Academy present “Peter Pan,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com
NOV. 5
- The Classic Rock Experience, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. Benefit for the Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio, sorgoperahouse.org
NOV. 10-13
- INNOVATheatre present “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
NOV. 11
- Miami University Performing Arts Series presents Step Afrika, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. A blend of the percussive dance styles practiced by historically African-American fraternities and sororities, traditional African dances, and contemporary dance.
NOV. 12
- Lakota East Arts and Crafts Show, at Lakota East High School, Liberty Twp. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Jungle Jim’s International Wine Festival will be held Nov. 12. junglejims.com.
- Fitton Showstoppers presents 90 Lies an Hour, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
NOV. 15
- Miami University Performing Arts Series presents Dali Quartet, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7:30 p.m.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.
In Other News
1
Election 2022: Davidson, Enoch face off for third time for seat in...
2
Supporting the local kids: Middie Game Center rewards hard-working...
3
Miami University alumni return to TV’s ‘Shark Tank’ in episode airing...
4
Video: Lakota board member grabs for school parent’s camera in clash
5
Police: Woman found inside Hamilton home was stabbed to death
About the Author