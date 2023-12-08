WEEKLY GUIDE: Things to do in the region

2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Art Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6-9 p.m. Music by Lisa Biales “At Christmas,’ at 7:30 p.m.

Sawyer Brown, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

TODAY AND SATURDAY, DEC. 8-9

Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org

A Christmas Nightmare, at Dent Schoolhouse, 5963 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati. 6-10 p.m. dentschoolhouse.com

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, DEC. 8-10

Rise Up Performing Arts present “White Christmas,” at the Sorg Opera House, Middletown. riseupperformingarts.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Ross Middle School Craft Show, at 3425 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross Twp. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Joy To The Wald, at Linden Elementary, 801 Hoadley Ave., Hamilton, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Visit Santa, face painting and more.

Merry Everything, at Hanover Winery, 2165 Morman Road, Hanover Twp. 1-9 p.m. Music, wine tastings, holiday cocktails, and more. For guests 21 and older. hanoverwinery.com

Holiday in the Highlands Home Tour, in the Highland Historic District, Middletown. VIP tour available 1-4 p.m. General admission tours 4-8 p.m. highlandshistoricdistrict.org

Christmas Pop-up Boutique, at Faith Church, 1877 Millville Ave., Hamilton. 2-8 p.m. Free admission with a non-perishable food item and/or a new unwrapped toy for children.

Illuminate Hamilton, stroll the streets of downtown Hamilton by the warm glow of luminary light. 5-9 p.m. For more, visit https://bitly.ws/Z88e

Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Open-mic program sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Program at 7:30 p.m.

Holiday Pops presented by Butler Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

Fitton Showstoppers present “A Motown & More Christmas,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

SUNDAY, DEC. 10

Pioneer Christmas, at the Cabin in the Clearing at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 1-4 p.m.

Middletown Civic Chorus present “Handel’s Messiah,” at Spring Hill Church of Christ, 2021 Brell Drive, Middletown. 3 p.m.

Light Up the Loopstroll or roll through the Washington neighborhood to experience 2.3 miles of glowing luminaries in Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. Santa and carolers will also be there.

Queen City Murder Mystery Company present “A Hallmark Christmas Murder Mystery” at Basil 1791, 241 High St, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

Magic of Christmas, at MidPointe Library Monroe, 1 Tennessee Ave., Monroe. 1:30 p.m. Join Santa for storytime and pictures.

Santa’s Workshop DIY Craft, at MidPointe Library Liberty, 7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234, Liberty Twp. 4-6 p.m. For children ages 6-12 to make a special present for someone.

Book Club, at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6:30 p.m. Read you favorite holiday book and share it with the group.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13

American Sign Language Storytime with Lakota West, at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 11:15 a.m. All ages welcome.

Learn It at Lunch, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon, MiamiOH.edu

D.I.Y. Workshop - Snowman Slime, at MidPointe Library Liberty, 7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234, Liberty Twp. 4 p.m. For teens.

SongFarmers, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. An acoustic jam session.

DEC. 14-17

Inspiring Arts Productions presents Alan Menken’s “A Christmas Carol,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. inspiringartsproductions.com

DEC. 15

Holiday Family Storytime “Happy All-idays,” at MidPointe Library Liberty, 7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234, Liberty Twp. 10:15 a.m.

Magic of Christmas, at MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton. 10:30 a.m. Join Santa for storytime and pictures.

Madcap Puppets: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, at Oxford Community Art Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m.

DEC. 16

Audubon Miami Valley Christmas Bird Count, at Miami University Ecology Research Center, 5806 Somerville Road, Oxford. 7 a.m. to noon. Anyone wishing to participate should call 513-310-0195 or email larrygers@aol.com

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Breakfast with Santa at Champion Mill, 600 North B St., Hamilton. 9-11 a.m. There will be a breakfast buffet, games, activities, and more. spookynooksports.com

Christmas Wonderland, at Pleasant Treasures, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Craft show, bake sale, activities for kids, raffles, and pictures with Santa.

Nature Program: Surviving Winter, meet at Overlook Shelter, Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Free and open to all ages.

Frozen Party, at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 11 a.m. Costumes encouraged but not required.

Drop In Tour & Explore at the Art Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, Oxford. 2-4 p.m.

DEC. 19

D.I.Y. Workshop - Snowman Slime, at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 1 p.m. For teens.

DEC. 20

D.I.Y. Workshop - Snowman Slime, at MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton. 4 p.m. For teens.

DEC. 21

Frozen Party, at MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. 2 p.m. Costumes encouraged but not required.

“Twas the Night Before Christmas” with Santa, at Hamilton Lane Library. 6-7 p.m. Wear cozy pajamas and enjoy festive crafts, and cookies and milk.

DEC. 22

Huntergirl, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

DEC. 23

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Colin Stough, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

DEC. 28

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More’ at Wright State University, Nutter Center, Dayton. 3 and 7 p.m.

DEC. 29

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More’ at Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati. 3 and 7 p.m.

DEC. 30

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Noon Year’s Eve, at MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. 11 a.m. Play games, make a craft and ring in the New Year at noon sharp. Intended for ages 5-12 but siblings are welcome too.

