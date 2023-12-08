WEEKLY GUIDE: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY, DEC. 8
- 2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Art Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6-9 p.m. Music by Lisa Biales “At Christmas,’ at 7:30 p.m.
- Sawyer Brown, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
TODAY AND SATURDAY, DEC. 8-9
- Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org
- A Christmas Nightmare, at Dent Schoolhouse, 5963 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati. 6-10 p.m. dentschoolhouse.com
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, DEC. 8-10
- Rise Up Performing Arts present “White Christmas,” at the Sorg Opera House, Middletown. riseupperformingarts.com
SATURDAY, DEC. 9
- Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.
- Ross Middle School Craft Show, at 3425 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross Twp. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Joy To The Wald, at Linden Elementary, 801 Hoadley Ave., Hamilton, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Visit Santa, face painting and more.
- Merry Everything, at Hanover Winery, 2165 Morman Road, Hanover Twp. 1-9 p.m. Music, wine tastings, holiday cocktails, and more. For guests 21 and older. hanoverwinery.com
- Holiday in the Highlands Home Tour, in the Highland Historic District, Middletown. VIP tour available 1-4 p.m. General admission tours 4-8 p.m. highlandshistoricdistrict.org
- Christmas Pop-up Boutique, at Faith Church, 1877 Millville Ave., Hamilton. 2-8 p.m. Free admission with a non-perishable food item and/or a new unwrapped toy for children.
- Illuminate Hamilton, stroll the streets of downtown Hamilton by the warm glow of luminary light. 5-9 p.m. For more, visit https://bitly.ws/Z88e
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Open-mic program sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Program at 7:30 p.m.
- Holiday Pops presented by Butler Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events
- Fitton Showstoppers present “A Motown & More Christmas,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
SUNDAY, DEC. 10
- Pioneer Christmas, at the Cabin in the Clearing at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 1-4 p.m.
- Middletown Civic Chorus present “Handel’s Messiah,” at Spring Hill Church of Christ, 2021 Brell Drive, Middletown. 3 p.m.
- Light Up the Loopstroll or roll through the Washington neighborhood to experience 2.3 miles of glowing luminaries in Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. Santa and carolers will also be there.
- Queen City Murder Mystery Company present “A Hallmark Christmas Murder Mystery” at Basil 1791, 241 High St, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 12
- Magic of Christmas, at MidPointe Library Monroe, 1 Tennessee Ave., Monroe. 1:30 p.m. Join Santa for storytime and pictures.
- Santa’s Workshop DIY Craft, at MidPointe Library Liberty, 7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234, Liberty Twp. 4-6 p.m. For children ages 6-12 to make a special present for someone.
- Book Club, at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6:30 p.m. Read you favorite holiday book and share it with the group.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13
- American Sign Language Storytime with Lakota West, at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 11:15 a.m. All ages welcome.
- Learn It at Lunch, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon, MiamiOH.edu
- D.I.Y. Workshop - Snowman Slime, at MidPointe Library Liberty, 7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234, Liberty Twp. 4 p.m. For teens.
- SongFarmers, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. An acoustic jam session.
DEC. 14-17
- Inspiring Arts Productions presents Alan Menken’s “A Christmas Carol,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. inspiringartsproductions.com
DEC. 15
- Holiday Family Storytime “Happy All-idays,” at MidPointe Library Liberty, 7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234, Liberty Twp. 10:15 a.m.
- Magic of Christmas, at MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton. 10:30 a.m. Join Santa for storytime and pictures.
- Madcap Puppets: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, at Oxford Community Art Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m.
DEC. 16
- Audubon Miami Valley Christmas Bird Count, at Miami University Ecology Research Center, 5806 Somerville Road, Oxford. 7 a.m. to noon. Anyone wishing to participate should call 513-310-0195 or email larrygers@aol.com
- Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.
- Breakfast with Santa at Champion Mill, 600 North B St., Hamilton. 9-11 a.m. There will be a breakfast buffet, games, activities, and more. spookynooksports.com
- Christmas Wonderland, at Pleasant Treasures, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Craft show, bake sale, activities for kids, raffles, and pictures with Santa.
- Nature Program: Surviving Winter, meet at Overlook Shelter, Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Free and open to all ages.
- Frozen Party, at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 11 a.m. Costumes encouraged but not required.
- Drop In Tour & Explore at the Art Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, Oxford. 2-4 p.m.
DEC. 19
- D.I.Y. Workshop - Snowman Slime, at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 1 p.m. For teens.
DEC. 20
- D.I.Y. Workshop - Snowman Slime, at MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton. 4 p.m. For teens.
DEC. 21
- Frozen Party, at MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. 2 p.m. Costumes encouraged but not required.
- “Twas the Night Before Christmas” with Santa, at Hamilton Lane Library. 6-7 p.m. Wear cozy pajamas and enjoy festive crafts, and cookies and milk.
DEC. 22
- Huntergirl, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
DEC. 23
- Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.
- Colin Stough, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
DEC. 28
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra: ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More’ at Wright State University, Nutter Center, Dayton. 3 and 7 p.m.
DEC. 29
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra: ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More’ at Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati. 3 and 7 p.m.
DEC. 30
- Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.
- Noon Year’s Eve, at MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. 11 a.m. Play games, make a craft and ring in the New Year at noon sharp. Intended for ages 5-12 but siblings are welcome too.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
