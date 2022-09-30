Weekly guide: Things to do in Southwest Ohio

SATURDAY

Garver Family Farm Market Harvest Fest, at 6716 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Monroe. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests may visit the pick-your-own pumpkin patch, visit food and craft vendors, and go on a hayride.

Hisey Fall Festival 2022, at Hisey Park, 5443 Middletown Road, Waynesville. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trenton Fall Fest 2022, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive. 2 to 10:30 p.m. There will be live music, vendors, food and game trucks, and a fireworks show to close the event.

Boro Fest, formerly BBQ Fest, at North Park, Springboro. 3 to 9 p.m.

The Great DuBois, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Movie in the Park, at Veteran’s Park, Hamilton. 8:30 p.m. Showing “Sing 2.”

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Apple Butter Festival, at Hueston Woods Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost at the entrance is $5 per adult of $10 per car. Children 12 and younger are free. Proceeds support the Oxford Museum Association.

TUESDAY

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami University Hamilton Downtown, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Music by Tony Hale and Blackwater.

WEDNESDAY

Celebrating Self presents The Daughters of Yalta, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

Learn it at Lunch: Insects and Diseases of Trees in Southwest Ohio, on Zoom and in person at the Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. Noon. Register for Zoom at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

THURSDAY

“I Thought I Heard a Cardinal Sing - Ohio’s Appalachian Voices,” at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m.

OCT. 7

Southern Ohio Legends & Lore present An Evening with James A. Willis, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 6 p.m.

OCT. 7-9

11th Annual Operation Pumpkin & Art Festival, in downtown Hamilton. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7-8, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9. operation-pumpkin.org

Pumpkin Fall Crawl, offered along Main Street in Hamilton. Businesses and the street will feature fall decorations and restaurants will serve Pumpkin Crawl food specials and drink specials. There will be treats for children and adults along the way.

OCT. 8

Nature Program: Autumn Night Skies at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Pre-registration recommended by calling 513-867-5348.

The Great Pumpkin Fest, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 2 to 6 p.m. Free. WestChesterOH.org

Warren County Park District 2022 Fall Concert Series, at Landen-Deerfield Park, outdoor amphitheater, 2258 U.S. 22/3. Maineville. Community activities 4:30 to 7 p.m. Live music from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

OCT. 11

Mason Historical Society 2022 Cemetery Walk “Talking Tombstones,” at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mason. 6:30 p.m. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring flashlight to light the passageway. 513-398-6750 or go to www.masonhistoricalsociety.org

OCT. 14

The Belairs, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

OCT. 14-15, and OCT. 21-22

Middletown Lyric Theatre presents “Church & State,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org or call 513-425-7140

OCT. 14-16

Charm at the Farm, at 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon. An open-air vintage market with over 100 local and regional artisans and shops.charmatthefarm.com

OCT. 15

Middletown Trunk or Treat & Car Show, at Towne Mall Galleria, 3461 Towne Blvd., Middletown. Free cruise-in night with costume party at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Little Miracles of Hope.

Middletown Movies in the Park, Towne Mall, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m., movie at 9 p.m. Showing “Ghostbusters II Afterlife.”

OCT. 15-16

Weber Pumpkin Festival, at 6085 Kilby Road, Harrison. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16.

OCT. 16

Middletown’s 6th Hocus Pocus Halloween, in the downtown area on Main Street, between Central and First Avenue. 2 to 7 p.m. Free and for families. There will be a Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest and parade, car show, Sorg tours and kids games.