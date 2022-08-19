journal-news logo
Weekly guide: Things to do in Southwest Ohio

Hops in the Hangar, a craft beer festival and airshow, takes flight Aug. 20 at Middletown Regional Airport, 1701 Run Way. it is set for 4 to 9 p.m. For more details visit hopsinthehangar.com. CONTRIBUTED

The following is a list of events happening throughout the region. To submit an activity for the Journal-News to consider publishing, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.

TODAY

  • Fitton Center Season Launch: Summer Party, at 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 5 to 9 p.m. Free.

TODAY AND SATURDAY

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

  • Jekyll & Hyde: the Musical, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

TODAY AND SATURDAY

  • Middletown Lyric Theatre presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org or call 513-425-7140

SATURDAY

  • Let’s Go Hiking! Incredible Insects, at Huffman Park, 2100 John Gray Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m.
  • Open House Tour, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Hops in the Hangar, at the Middletown Regional Airport, 1701 Run Way. 4 to 9 p.m. hopsinthehangar.com
  • Keehner Park Concert, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Music by Missing Pieces Band. Free

SUNDAY

  • Show and Tell on the Farm - ABC’s of Farm Life Letter Q, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2 p.m.

TUESDAY

  • Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s Shakespeare in the Park Tour presents “Twelfth Night,” at the Oxford Community Arts Center, Outdoor Pavilion, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m. Free

WEDNESDAY

  • Learn It At Lunch - Decomposition: Reuse and Recycling. Noon. Attend by Zoom at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP or in person at the Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd.

THURSDAY

  • Current Events Roundtable, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Noon. Bring your lunch and thoughts to this gathering at noon each month.
  • Show and Tell on the Farm - Cellar Food is Survival, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 6:30 p.m.
  • Uptown Music Concert, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free
  • Groovin’ on the Green: Fleetwood Gold, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m.

AUG. 26

  • Bon Journey with Chem Dyne, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, Hamilton. riversedgelive.com

AUG. 27

  • Passport to Fishing, at Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is required. yourmetroparks.net
  • Hamilpalooza 2022, Marketplace of Butler County, on the streets around Marcum Park, downtown Hamilton. Noon to 6 p.m. www.Hamilton-Ohio.com
  • All About Cellars, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 to 3 p.m. View the cellar in the Augspurger House at Chrisholm Historic Farmstead. It’s vaulted ceiling sub-cellar is thought to be the only existing one of its kind in Butler County.
  • Jazz on the Square, at Governor’s Square Park, Central Ave. and S. Broad St., Middletown. 6 to 9 p.m. Free, www.downtownmiddletown.org
  • Keehner Park Concert, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Music by Sound Body Jazz Orchestra. Free
  • Simply Queen, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
  • Movie in the Park, at Benninghofen Park, Hamilton. 8:30 p.m. Showing “Encanto.”

AUG. 28

  • Show and Tell on the Farm - Fossil Find and Dino Stomp, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2 p.m.

SEPT. 1

  • Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones with Moonbeau, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, Hamilton. 7 p.m. riversedgelive.com

SEPT. 2

  • First Friday, at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.
  • A Band Called Honalee, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 pm. fairfield-city.org

SEPT. 3

  • Hamilton Elks Lodge #93 Touch-a-Truck, at 4444 Hamilton-Middletown Road, Liberty Twp. 10 a.m. to noon RSVP by Aug. 30 by calling 513-887-4380.
  • Enlightened Studios Film Festival, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Two segments of screenings: noon to 4 p.m., and 4 to 8 p.m. Partial proceeds will be donated to the victims of the Kentucky flood. fairfield-city.org
  • Middletown Cruise-In Car Show, at Towne Mall Galleria, Middletown. 5 p.m.
  • Movie in the Park, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 8:30 p.m. Showing “Moana.”

SEPT. 4

  • Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 3 to 5 p.m. All talent levels are welcome to join, rain or shine. westchesteroh.org

SEPT. 5

  • Keehner Park Concert, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Patriotic celebration with the West Chester Symphony Orchestra for the Labor day weekend. Free

SEPT. 9

  • Desert City Ramblers with 90 Proof Twang, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, Hamilton. 7 p.m. riversedgelive.com
  • Fleetwood Mac Mania, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
  • SEPT. 9-11, AND SEPT. 16-18
  • Performing Arts Academy Theatre will present “Beauty and the Beast, Broadway Musical,” at 4400 Lewis St.

