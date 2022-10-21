Weekly guide: Things to do in Butler County

INNOVAtheatre presents Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

SATURDAY

Stomp Out Hunger 5K Walk, at Vora Technology Park, 101 Knightsbridge Drive, Hamilton. 8 a.m.

Pumpkins & Munchkins Trick or Treat Trail/Movie Night, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 1 to 7 p.m. Trick or treat from vendors and crafters haunted booths from 2 to 4 p.m. Movie will begin at 6 p.m.

Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.

Dayton Lane Ghost Walk, in the historic Dayton Lane in Hamilton. Tours will take place every 30 minutes from 7 to 9 p.m. Funds will support the Dayton Lane Historic District. Tickets are $25.

Fitton Showstoppers presents Bravissimo Broadway, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Little Monsters Masquerade Trunk or Treat, Childtime of Monroe, 755 Cold Water Drive, Monroe. Includes a Scholastic Book Fair. 6:15 p.m.

Fall Vendor Event, shop local artisans, Liberty Farm Market, 5850 Princeton Road, Liberty Twp. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there is a cash fee to park.

Hamilton Witches Market, vendors selling goods such as plants, crystals, candles, jewelry and more around the Butler County Courthouse at Second and High streets in Hamilton. 7 p.m. Witch Parade at 7:15 p.m.

SUNDAY

Family Fall Fest, Monroe Life Center, 457 S. Main St., Monroe. Games, snacks, candy and door prizes. 5 to 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

The Music Cafe, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Trunk or Treat with the Butler County Educational Service Center, drive-thru event for families, Butler County Fairgrounds, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH OCT. 30

Miami University Dept. of Theatre presents Angel’s Trumpet, at Studio 88 - Center for Performing Arts, Oxford.

THURSDAY

Current Events Roundtable, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. Noon

“How Dare the Sun Rise: Memories of a War Child,” at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

OCT. 28

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Syrodesy Flute Trio. Free

The Ghost of Windsor Manor Murder Mystery, at Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center, 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner. Lodge check-in is at 4 p.m. Event doors and a cash bar open at 6 p.m. with the dinner and murder mystery show at 7 p.m.

Magic Carpet Theatre present Madcap Puppets “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m. oxarts.org

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra presents Beethoven and the Boys, at First Baptist Church, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

Fitton Cinema presents Rocky Horror Picture Show, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 10 p.m. fittoncenter.org

OCT. 28-29

“Someplace Warm,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28, and 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. A play about a rape survivor who finds out she is pregnant and must decide if she wants to raise the child with help from her best friends: a gay couple who long for a child of their own.

OCT. 29

Bridgewater Falls Shopping Center Treat Street, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 2 to 4 p.m. Children 12 and under can enjoy trick-or-treating.

Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.

Ohio Nook Brew Fest, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill, 611 North B St., Hamilton. Tastings from brewing companies and bars.

Spooktacular event held at Madison Twp. Community Park. Starting at 5 p.m. with truck-or-treat. Movie in the Park will present “Hotel Transylvania,” at 7 p.m.

Mike Massé: Epic Acoustic Classic Rock, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7:30 p.m.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.