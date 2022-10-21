Weekly guide: Things to do in Butler County

TODAY
- Opening reception for the Healing Art Exhibition, at McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital, 110 N. Poplar St., Oxford. 5 to 7 p.m. Free
- Fitton Family Fridays presents Madcap Puppets in Sleepy Hollow, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Miami University Performing Arts Series presents A Cappella All Stars, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 8 p.m.
- Witches’ Night Out to benefit The Caring Closet, for women 21 and older in witch costumes, pre-registration required. Basil 1791, 241 High St., Hamilton. 7 to 11 p.m.
- A Psychic Evening and Reading, Spirit Circle Event, Psychic Victor Paruta and other psychics connect guests with spirits. $65 per person, 40 seats available. Register at https://fb.me/e/3oLmDuzGt. Doors open at 7 p.m. with group reading at 7:30 p.m. 712 Dayton St., Hamilton.
- Kid’s Night Out at The Studio, includes a kid’s meal dinner in a party room, splatter paint event and painting pumpkin pottery. Cost is $40 per child and registration is required at https://thestudiohamilton.rocks. 547 Main St., Hamilton. 6 p.m.
- ‘90s Prom Night, costume event at Lounge 24 at 24 S. Second St., Hamilton. DJ Christian plays ‘90s music. Tickets are $25 and include food and one beverage. 6 p.m.
- Wayne Twp. Fire Dept. Festival and Open House, food truck, bounce house, live music, poker tent and raffles. 4575 Oxford Middletown Road, Middletown. 2 to 6 p.m.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
- Middletown Lyric Theatre presents “Church & State,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org or call 513-425-7140
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- INNOVAtheatre presents Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
SATURDAY
- Stomp Out Hunger 5K Walk, at Vora Technology Park, 101 Knightsbridge Drive, Hamilton. 8 a.m.
- Pumpkins & Munchkins Trick or Treat Trail/Movie Night, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 1 to 7 p.m. Trick or treat from vendors and crafters haunted booths from 2 to 4 p.m. Movie will begin at 6 p.m.
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- Dayton Lane Ghost Walk, in the historic Dayton Lane in Hamilton. Tours will take place every 30 minutes from 7 to 9 p.m. Funds will support the Dayton Lane Historic District. Tickets are $25.
- Fitton Showstoppers presents Bravissimo Broadway, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Little Monsters Masquerade Trunk or Treat, Childtime of Monroe, 755 Cold Water Drive, Monroe. Includes a Scholastic Book Fair. 6:15 p.m.
- Fall Vendor Event, shop local artisans, Liberty Farm Market, 5850 Princeton Road, Liberty Twp. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there is a cash fee to park.
- Hamilton Witches Market, vendors selling goods such as plants, crystals, candles, jewelry and more around the Butler County Courthouse at Second and High streets in Hamilton. 7 p.m. Witch Parade at 7:15 p.m.
SUNDAY
- Family Fall Fest, Monroe Life Center, 457 S. Main St., Monroe. Games, snacks, candy and door prizes. 5 to 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
- The Music Cafe, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
- Trunk or Treat with the Butler County Educational Service Center, drive-thru event for families, Butler County Fairgrounds, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH OCT. 30
- Miami University Dept. of Theatre presents Angel’s Trumpet, at Studio 88 - Center for Performing Arts, Oxford.
THURSDAY
- Current Events Roundtable, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. Noon
- “How Dare the Sun Rise: Memories of a War Child,” at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP
OCT. 28
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Syrodesy Flute Trio. Free
- The Ghost of Windsor Manor Murder Mystery, at Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center, 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner. Lodge check-in is at 4 p.m. Event doors and a cash bar open at 6 p.m. with the dinner and murder mystery show at 7 p.m.
- Magic Carpet Theatre present Madcap Puppets “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m. oxarts.org
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra presents Beethoven and the Boys, at First Baptist Church, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.
- Fitton Cinema presents Rocky Horror Picture Show, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 10 p.m. fittoncenter.org
OCT. 28-29
- “Someplace Warm,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28, and 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. A play about a rape survivor who finds out she is pregnant and must decide if she wants to raise the child with help from her best friends: a gay couple who long for a child of their own.
OCT. 29
- Bridgewater Falls Shopping Center Treat Street, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 2 to 4 p.m. Children 12 and under can enjoy trick-or-treating.
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- Ohio Nook Brew Fest, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill, 611 North B St., Hamilton. Tastings from brewing companies and bars.
- Spooktacular event held at Madison Twp. Community Park. Starting at 5 p.m. with truck-or-treat. Movie in the Park will present “Hotel Transylvania,” at 7 p.m.
- Mike Massé: Epic Acoustic Classic Rock, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7:30 p.m.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.
