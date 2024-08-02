Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

Nature Explorers - Wild Wonders, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. For all ages. yourmetroparks.net

Oxford Outdoor Movies, at Oxford Community Arts Center, Pavilion, 10 S. College Ave. Movie begins at dusk. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Showing “The Little Mermaid.”

TODAY AND SATURDAY

David Shaw’s Big River Get Down, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. bigrivergetdown.com

Preble County Fair, at 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton. There will be tractor pulls, straw stacking, a bus and combine derby, rodeos and demolition derbies.

Hanover Winery Wine Fest, at 2165 Morman Road, Hanover Twp. 5-10 p.m. today and 1-10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 at the door. hanoverwinery.com

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Inspiring Arts Production will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. inspiringartsproductions.com

Kids in the Spotlight present “Aladdin, Jr.,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. fairfield-city.org

SATURDAY

Jazzercise, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome and may register on-site.

Dogs & Doughnuts at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org

Vernon Fest 2024, at Famous Old Music Company, 1196 Ross Millville Road, Hamilton. noon to 10 p.m. fotmc.com

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Oxford Museum Association present Canvas Rug Painting, at Doty Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. Noon to 4 p.m. Design, paint, and decorate a canvas rug that you get to take home. Learn about the materials and patterns used to create these unique period crafts. Free.

MONDAY

Movie Night! Election Special, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Feature classic election stories starring top actors. Discussion will follow each presentation.

TUESDAY

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Music by the Forest Hills Gospel and Bluegrass Band.

Tuesday Hound Hikes, at Gilmore Ponds MetroPark, 7950 Gilmore Road, Hamilton. 7 p.m. Bring your canine friend for a fun, stress-free walk.

WEDNESDAY

Wonder Wednesday, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Make and fill out a nature journal. Free but registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Back to School Bash, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. Bring a towel and plan to get wet. The fire department will be there to spray people down. fairfield-city.org

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free

THURSDAY

Sounds at Sunset, at Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by CFG & the Family, and Scotty Bratcher. Parking available at 2701 Central Ave.

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. The Verve Pipe

THURSDAY THROUGH AUG. 11

Voice of America Country Music Fest, at Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. voacountrymusicfest.com

AUG. 9

Fridays by the Lake, at Marsh Lake, 6440 River Road, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Acoustic music, food trucks and beer

Rumours ATL - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute and Angela Combs, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Movies in the Park, at Maple Park, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Concert in the Park, at Corwin Nixon Park, 6249 S. Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. Livingston Taylor Live with the Mason Symphony Orchestra. Free. masonsymphonyorchestra.org

AUG. 9-10 AND 16-17

Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Into The Woods,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org

AUG. 9-11

Sacred Heart Festival, at 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield. 6 p.m. to midnight Aug. 9, 5 p.m. to midnight Aug. 10, and 3-9 p.m. Aug. 11.

AUG. 10

Jazzercise, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome and may register on-site.

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Family Fun on the Hill at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Summer Scavenger Hunt, at Forest Run MetroPark, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. Noon to 3 p.m. For all ages. yourmetroparks.net

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

“The Ultimate Elvis Show,” at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. fittoncenter.org

AUG. 13

Hamilton Parks Conservancy and the Hamilton Tree Board present “Foraging and Preparing Edible Plants of Ohio,” at Joyce Park Nature Center, 101 Joe Nuxhall Way, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. Identify and gather wild edible plants. RSVP to 513-785-7556 or email dave.bienemann@hamilton-oh.gov.

AUG. 14

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free

SongFarmers, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.

AUG. 15

Red Not Chili Peppers and Emo Kids, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. New Wave Nation

AUG. 16

Story Time for Littles at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Listen, move, play and create at an art and nature story time for children four and under. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org

AUG. 16-18 AND 23-25

INNOVATheatre present “Sister Act, A Divine Musical Comedy,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. innovatheatre.com

AUG. 17

Fossil Find, at Point Pleasant Park, 2001 Resor Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Take a short hike to search the creek for fossils. Free and open to all ages. Walks-ins welcome.

Summer Scavenger Hunt, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. Noon to 3 p.m. For all ages. yourmetroparks.net

Friends of Chrisholm Augspurger and Historic Farmstead Open House, at 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m.

“Block It Off!” Fitton Center’s Season Launch Community Block Party, at The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 3-8 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Queen City Scale Model Boaters Club Night Run, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 4-9 p.m. Fun for all ages.

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

“Murder at the Rosebud Motel: a Schitt’s Creek Murder Mystery Hamilton,” at Basil 1791, 241 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. @queencitymurdermysteryco on Facebook and Instagram

