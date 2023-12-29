Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

PNC Festival of Lights, 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. daily through Jan. 7 at the Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St. This is the 40th year for the event that features holiday lights, animals, a puppet show, snacks and more. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas. facebook.com/cincinnatizoo

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More’ at Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati. 3 and 7 p.m.

Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15-5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels

SATURDAY, DEC. 30

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Noon Year’s Eve, at MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. 11 a.m. Play games, make a craft and ring in the New Year at noon sharp. Intended for ages 5-12 but siblings are welcome too.

Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15-5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels

Parmalee, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

SUNDAY, DEC. 31

Big Buls, 2461 Ross Millville Road, Hamilton. Miss Jacque performs beginning at 9 p.m. More online: facebook.com/events/736628724582555

Caffé Vivace, 975 E. McMillan St., Cincinnati. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Music by Kelly MacKenzie-Thurley with the Phil DeGreg Trio. Hors d’oeuvres from The Pickled Pig, party hats and a glass of Champagne or sparkling apple juice. More online: facebook.com/events/1520691405450833

Cincinnati Zoo, PNC Festival of Lights, 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati. Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Five Fiona fairies to find in Fairyland, a blacklight puppet show, Wild Lights show on Sawn Lake, and S’more sin ore stands. More online: facebook.com/events/222554357326037/222557490659057

Fairfield Pub, 465 Nilles Road, Fairfield. Food, champaign, live music by Red Hot Riot beginning at 9 a.m. More online: facebook.com/events/361095366423215

Harmon Museum/Warren County Historical Society, Armstrong Conference Center, 6 W. Main St., Lebanon. New Year’s Eve Black & White Ball, 6-10 p.m. Music by pianist Jay Mills. Hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, dancing and champagne toast. More online: facebook.com/events/877679763993383

Hueston Woods Lodge, 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner. Celebration in the Teepee Ballroom is family friendly and guests are encouraged to get a room at the lodge. Event has DJ, snacks, cash bar, midnight champagne toast. Midnight buffet with hot dogs, brats, sauerkraut and mashed potatoes, included in room rate.

Immortal Vibes, 230 Main St., Hamilton. Open 8-11 p.m. with Jamie Combs providing tunes.

In the Game, Liberty Center, 7510 Bales St., Liberty Twp. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. “Noon Year’s Eve” countdown and Retro Disco Party. Family friendly with a tie-die station. More online: https://inthegame.net/libertycenter/event/tie-dye-disco-party-2024-countdown

Lounge 24, 24 S. Second St., Hamilton. The Inturns play at 8 p.m. Finger foods available, champagne toast at midnight. More info: facebook.com/events/1085272469572782

Pohlman Lanes, 854 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton. beginning at 8 p.m., party and music with H&R ROCK. More online: facebook.com/events/20378096611662

Pour House, 13 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton. Food and drink specials and DJ Showtime Cincinnati playing hits. Free champagne at midnight. More online: facebook.com/events/300000776347348

Receptions, 5975 Boymel Drive, Fairfield. Music by The Menus beginning at 8 p.m. More online: facebook.com/events/6955467691199450

Rick’s Tavern, 5955 Boymel Drive, Fairfield. “Rumble in Rick’s Jungle,” a Cincinnati Bengals-themed party, beginning at 8 p.m. Call to reserve tickets and tables, (513) 874-1992. More online: facebook.com/events/1526549241492377

Cincinnati Cyclones, Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. Hockey match begins at 6 p.m. and fireworks will be shot off inside after the game. More online: http://bit.ly/oubK6

Marriott Cincinnati North, 6189 Muhlhauser Road, West Chester Twp. 6 p.m. Dec. 31 special NYE party with BlueStone Ivory. Ball Park-style buffet dinner, open bar, desserts, late-night snack, champagne toast, dancing, Bengals playing on big screens. Reservations required. facebook.com/events/240065182150699

MONDAY, JAN. 1

New Year’s Day Orienteering, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Howe Shelter, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Pre-register at ocin.org.

Jimmy Zettler’s After Hours Big Band, 7-10 p.m. every Monday including Jan. 1 at Pohlman Lanes, 954 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton. Bowling open on other side of building.

Polar Bear Ride, Queen City Harley-Davidson, 11 a.m. gathering and 11:30 a.m. kickstands up. Up to 45-minute ride ending at Wooden Barrel restaurant. More online: facebook.com/events/3741306386190956

TUESDAY, JAN. 2

Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15-5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by BlueNote.

THURSDAY, JAN. 4

The Ultimate Elvis Show, with Tyler Christopher, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org

JAN. 5

Cincy Children’s Chats, at MidPointe Library Liberty, 7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234, Liberty Twp. 11:15-11:35 a.m. Geared for ages 2-5 years.

JAN. 6

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Winter Hike Series, at Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 10 a.m. Guided hikes averaging about 3 miles and end with a hot beverage and a bowl of soup. $10/person/hike, children under 5 free. 513-867-5835, ext. 220.

Frozen Party, at MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Costumes encouraged, but not required.

JAN. 7

Ears are for Reading, at Chisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. Register is required by calling 513-867-5835 for half-hour reading time slots.

JAN. 9

Little Learners: Reading the Weather, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. Open to learners ages 2-6 years. $20/child for the four week long series. 513-867-5835, ext. 301.

JAN. 10

Momento de Cuentos Bilingües - Bilingual Storytime, at MidPointe Library Liberty. 11:15 a.m. Join the library for bilingual Spanish and English stories and music the whole family will love.

Celebrating Self presents Chasing Ghosts, at Fitton Center for Creative arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

SongFarmers, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session. Open to beginners as well as seasoned pickers.

JAN. 11

Discovery on the Farm: Shake Off Your Tail, at Chisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. For children up to 10 years old. Registration is required. 513-867-5835, ext. 301.

The Nature Basket, at MidPointe Library, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive. 10:30 a.m. For children ages 3-5 and their adult companions. Register at LGroff@westchesteroh.org.

Book Chat, at MidPointe Library Liberty. 6 p.m. An informal discussion about whatever book you are reading.

Conner Smith, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

JAN. 13

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Winter Hike Series, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. Guided hikes averaging about 3 miles and end with a hot beverage and a bowl of soup. $10/person/hike, children under 5 free. 513-867-5835, ext. 220.

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sing-up for open-mic program at 7 p.m. Show begins at 7:30 p.m.

JAN. 16

Community Conversation “Faith And God’s LGBTQ+ Children,” at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m.

Nature Program: Urban Coyotes, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. For ages 16 and older.

JAN. 19

Family Game Night - Bingo, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Register at fairfield-city.org

Madcap Puppets present “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Fitton Family Fridays present Mr. Molecule’s Bing Bang Boom Science Show, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

JAN. 20

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Winter Hike Series, at Elk Creek MetroPark, Meadow Ridge Area Shelter, 5101 Circle Parkway, Middletown. 10 a.m. Guided hikes averaging about 3 miles and end with a hot beverage and a bowl of soup. $10/person/hike, children under 5 free. 513-867-5835, ext. 220.

Fitton Showstoppers present The Wayfarers, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.