Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.
TODAY, DEC. 29
- PNC Festival of Lights, 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. daily through Jan. 7 at the Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St. This is the 40th year for the event that features holiday lights, animals, a puppet show, snacks and more. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas. facebook.com/cincinnatizoo
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra: ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More’ at Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati. 3 and 7 p.m.
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15-5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels
SATURDAY, DEC. 30
- Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.
- Noon Year’s Eve, at MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. 11 a.m. Play games, make a craft and ring in the New Year at noon sharp. Intended for ages 5-12 but siblings are welcome too.
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15-5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels
- Parmalee, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
SUNDAY, DEC. 31
- Big Buls, 2461 Ross Millville Road, Hamilton. Miss Jacque performs beginning at 9 p.m. More online: facebook.com/events/736628724582555
- Caffé Vivace, 975 E. McMillan St., Cincinnati. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Music by Kelly MacKenzie-Thurley with the Phil DeGreg Trio. Hors d’oeuvres from The Pickled Pig, party hats and a glass of Champagne or sparkling apple juice. More online: facebook.com/events/1520691405450833
- Cincinnati Zoo, PNC Festival of Lights, 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati. Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Five Fiona fairies to find in Fairyland, a blacklight puppet show, Wild Lights show on Sawn Lake, and S’more sin ore stands. More online: facebook.com/events/222554357326037/222557490659057
- Fairfield Pub, 465 Nilles Road, Fairfield. Food, champaign, live music by Red Hot Riot beginning at 9 a.m. More online: facebook.com/events/361095366423215
- Harmon Museum/Warren County Historical Society, Armstrong Conference Center, 6 W. Main St., Lebanon. New Year’s Eve Black & White Ball, 6-10 p.m. Music by pianist Jay Mills. Hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, dancing and champagne toast. More online: facebook.com/events/877679763993383
- Hueston Woods Lodge, 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner. Celebration in the Teepee Ballroom is family friendly and guests are encouraged to get a room at the lodge. Event has DJ, snacks, cash bar, midnight champagne toast. Midnight buffet with hot dogs, brats, sauerkraut and mashed potatoes, included in room rate.
- Immortal Vibes, 230 Main St., Hamilton. Open 8-11 p.m. with Jamie Combs providing tunes.
- In the Game, Liberty Center, 7510 Bales St., Liberty Twp. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. “Noon Year’s Eve” countdown and Retro Disco Party. Family friendly with a tie-die station. More online: https://inthegame.net/libertycenter/event/tie-dye-disco-party-2024-countdown
- Lounge 24, 24 S. Second St., Hamilton. The Inturns play at 8 p.m. Finger foods available, champagne toast at midnight. More info: facebook.com/events/1085272469572782
- Pohlman Lanes, 854 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton. beginning at 8 p.m., party and music with H&R ROCK. More online: facebook.com/events/20378096611662
- Pour House, 13 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton. Food and drink specials and DJ Showtime Cincinnati playing hits. Free champagne at midnight. More online: facebook.com/events/300000776347348
- Receptions, 5975 Boymel Drive, Fairfield. Music by The Menus beginning at 8 p.m. More online: facebook.com/events/6955467691199450
- Rick’s Tavern, 5955 Boymel Drive, Fairfield. “Rumble in Rick’s Jungle,” a Cincinnati Bengals-themed party, beginning at 8 p.m. Call to reserve tickets and tables, (513) 874-1992. More online: facebook.com/events/1526549241492377
- Cincinnati Cyclones, Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. Hockey match begins at 6 p.m. and fireworks will be shot off inside after the game. More online: http://bit.ly/oubK6
- Marriott Cincinnati North, 6189 Muhlhauser Road, West Chester Twp. 6 p.m. Dec. 31 special NYE party with BlueStone Ivory. Ball Park-style buffet dinner, open bar, desserts, late-night snack, champagne toast, dancing, Bengals playing on big screens. Reservations required. facebook.com/events/240065182150699
MONDAY, JAN. 1
- New Year’s Day Orienteering, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Howe Shelter, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Pre-register at ocin.org.
- Jimmy Zettler’s After Hours Big Band, 7-10 p.m. every Monday including Jan. 1 at Pohlman Lanes, 954 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton. Bowling open on other side of building.
- Polar Bear Ride, Queen City Harley-Davidson, 11 a.m. gathering and 11:30 a.m. kickstands up. Up to 45-minute ride ending at Wooden Barrel restaurant. More online: facebook.com/events/3741306386190956
TUESDAY, JAN. 2
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15-5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by BlueNote.
THURSDAY, JAN. 4
- The Ultimate Elvis Show, with Tyler Christopher, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org
JAN. 5
- Cincy Children’s Chats, at MidPointe Library Liberty, 7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234, Liberty Twp. 11:15-11:35 a.m. Geared for ages 2-5 years.
JAN. 6
- Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.
- Winter Hike Series, at Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 10 a.m. Guided hikes averaging about 3 miles and end with a hot beverage and a bowl of soup. $10/person/hike, children under 5 free. 513-867-5835, ext. 220.
- Frozen Party, at MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Costumes encouraged, but not required.
JAN. 7
- Ears are for Reading, at Chisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. Register is required by calling 513-867-5835 for half-hour reading time slots.
JAN. 9
- Little Learners: Reading the Weather, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. Open to learners ages 2-6 years. $20/child for the four week long series. 513-867-5835, ext. 301.
JAN. 10
- Momento de Cuentos Bilingües - Bilingual Storytime, at MidPointe Library Liberty. 11:15 a.m. Join the library for bilingual Spanish and English stories and music the whole family will love.
- Celebrating Self presents Chasing Ghosts, at Fitton Center for Creative arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
- SongFarmers, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session. Open to beginners as well as seasoned pickers.
JAN. 11
- Discovery on the Farm: Shake Off Your Tail, at Chisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. For children up to 10 years old. Registration is required. 513-867-5835, ext. 301.
- The Nature Basket, at MidPointe Library, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive. 10:30 a.m. For children ages 3-5 and their adult companions. Register at LGroff@westchesteroh.org.
- Book Chat, at MidPointe Library Liberty. 6 p.m. An informal discussion about whatever book you are reading.
- Conner Smith, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
JAN. 13
- Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.
- Winter Hike Series, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. Guided hikes averaging about 3 miles and end with a hot beverage and a bowl of soup. $10/person/hike, children under 5 free. 513-867-5835, ext. 220.
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sing-up for open-mic program at 7 p.m. Show begins at 7:30 p.m.
JAN. 16
- Community Conversation “Faith And God’s LGBTQ+ Children,” at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m.
- Nature Program: Urban Coyotes, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. For ages 16 and older.
JAN. 19
- Family Game Night - Bingo, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Register at fairfield-city.org
- Madcap Puppets present “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Fitton Family Fridays present Mr. Molecule’s Bing Bang Boom Science Show, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
JAN. 20
- Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.
- Winter Hike Series, at Elk Creek MetroPark, Meadow Ridge Area Shelter, 5101 Circle Parkway, Middletown. 10 a.m. Guided hikes averaging about 3 miles and end with a hot beverage and a bowl of soup. $10/person/hike, children under 5 free. 513-867-5835, ext. 220.
- Fitton Showstoppers present The Wayfarers, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
