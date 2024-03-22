Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY, MARCH 22
- West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. The program is free and open to the public.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH 22-24
- Rising Up Performing Arts present “Footloose, the Musical,” at Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Road. riseupperformingarts.com
SATURDAY, MARCH 23
- West Chester Mothers of Twins & More Clothing and Equipment Sale, at Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 8 a.m. to noon
- American Legion Sports Card and Memorabilia Show, at 11100 Winton Road, Cincinnati. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Hoppin’ Easter Egg Hunt, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 10-11:30 a.m. Egg hunts for children ages 2-10. fairfield-city.org
- Liberty Twp. Easter Egg Hunt, at The Park at Liberty Center. 10-11:30 a.m.
- Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum Family Workshop: Build and Paint a Mason Bee House, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org
- Franklin Egg Hunt, at Community Park, Ohio 123/East Sixth Street. 11 a.m.
- Easter Egg-Stravaganza, at Pleasant Treasure’s Markets, 4020 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Egg drop at noon. For children ages 12 and under.
- Ross Community Easter Egg Hunt, at Elda Elementary, 3980 Hamilton Cleves Road, Oxford. Noon to 2 p.m. Egg hunt will begin at 1:30 p.m.
- Floating Easter Egg Hunt, at East Butler County YMCA, Fairfield Twp. 1-3 p.m. gmcymca.org
- 10SoCo Concerts: Sarah Hagen” Perk Up, Pianist!” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org
- Fitton Showstoppers presents “An Evening with Marty Brennaman,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Here Comes The Mummies, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
SUNDAY, MARCH 24
- World Down Syndrome Day 5K, 10K, and Kids Fun Run, at Winton Woods Harper Meadows, 137 Harper Meadow Drive, Cincinnati. 10 a.m. dsagc.com
- Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. Register at sorgoperahouse.org
SUNDAY, THROUGH THURSDAY, MARCH 24-28
- Rhea Lana’s of North Cincinnati Spring/Summer Children’s Shopping Event, at Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. northcincinnati.rhealana.com
TUESDAY, MARCH 26
- Floating Easter Egg Hunt, at Atrium Family YMCA, Middletown. 5-7 p.m. gmcymca.org
- The Music Collective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Free showcase of musicians of all levels to share their talents.
THURSDAY, MARCH 28
- Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, in Cincinnati. Noon
- Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Game at Great American Ball Park. 4:10 p.m.
- Butler County Historical Society guest speaker Maria C. Waltherr-Willard discusses the life of her father-in-law, artist Jack Willard, and her struggle to escape from communist Cuba in Heritage Hall in the former Hamilton Municipal Building, 20 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
MARCH 30
- Easter EGGstravaganza, at Faith Community Church, 6558 Liberty Fairfield Road, Liberty Twp. 10 a.m.
- Trenton Community Easter Egg Hunt, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive. Activities begin at 10:15 a.m., and the egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m. For children 12 and under.
- Daytime Egg Scramble, at Oxford Community Park, Oxford. 11 a.m.
- West Chester Firefighters Association Easter Egg Hunt, at Keehner Park, 7411 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 1 p.m. For children 8 years and younger.
APRIL 2
- John E. Dolibois History Prize Lecture with Presidential historian Michael Beschloss, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.
APRIL 3
- Faculty Unhinged: Resurrection in the Mountains: Reconnecting and Restoring our Spirit, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.
- Celebrating Self present Cincinnati Rollergirls, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
- You Can Make It @ the TEC Lab Makerspace, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami Middletown University. 2-4 p.m. Design your own vinyl stickers. MiamiOH.edu
APRIL 4
- Old-time Music Jam, at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4-6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.
- Artist Laureate Tour with Nyama McCarthy-Brown, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 6 p.m.
APRIL 5
- First Friday @ First Methodist Concert, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Free
APRIL 6
- Fitton Showstoppers present “One of These Nights,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
APRIL 7
- A Space Race, a 5k and 10k galactic voyage through scenic, paved recreational trails, in Leonard Howell Park, Oxford. 9 a.m. cityofoxford.org/spacerace
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Broadway Meets Blockbuster, at Sorg Opera House, Middletown. 3 p.m. butlerphil.org/events
APRIL 9
- Animals You Know of But Not About: Mollusca, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals
- The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents “Romeo and Juliet,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m. MiamiOH.edu
APRIL 10
- Faculty Unhinged: So, Who Really Wrote the Christian Bible Anyway?, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.
APRIL 12
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. John Zappa with his jazz ensemble Now Hear This. Free
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
In Other News
1
54 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
2
Best of Butler County: Here are the food and drink categories, nominate...
3
Grand jury indicts Butler County man accused of sexually exploiting...
4
Crumbl cookie celebrating opening of Fairfield Twp. location
5
Best of Butler County: These were the 10 tightest races last year. Keep...
About the Author