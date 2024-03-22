Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. The program is free and open to the public.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH 22-24

Rising Up Performing Arts present “Footloose, the Musical,” at Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Road. riseupperformingarts.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

West Chester Mothers of Twins & More Clothing and Equipment Sale, at Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 8 a.m. to noon

American Legion Sports Card and Memorabilia Show, at 11100 Winton Road, Cincinnati. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Hoppin’ Easter Egg Hunt, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 10-11:30 a.m. Egg hunts for children ages 2-10. fairfield-city.org

Liberty Twp. Easter Egg Hunt, at The Park at Liberty Center. 10-11:30 a.m.

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum Family Workshop: Build and Paint a Mason Bee House, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org

Franklin Egg Hunt, at Community Park, Ohio 123/East Sixth Street. 11 a.m.

Easter Egg-Stravaganza, at Pleasant Treasure’s Markets, 4020 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Egg drop at noon. For children ages 12 and under.

Ross Community Easter Egg Hunt, at Elda Elementary, 3980 Hamilton Cleves Road, Oxford. Noon to 2 p.m. Egg hunt will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Floating Easter Egg Hunt, at East Butler County YMCA, Fairfield Twp. 1-3 p.m. gmcymca.org

10SoCo Concerts: Sarah Hagen” Perk Up, Pianist!” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org

Fitton Showstoppers presents “An Evening with Marty Brennaman,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Here Comes The Mummies, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

World Down Syndrome Day 5K, 10K, and Kids Fun Run, at Winton Woods Harper Meadows, 137 Harper Meadow Drive, Cincinnati. 10 a.m. dsagc.com

Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. Register at sorgoperahouse.org

SUNDAY, THROUGH THURSDAY, MARCH 24-28

Rhea Lana’s of North Cincinnati Spring/Summer Children’s Shopping Event, at Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. northcincinnati.rhealana.com

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

Floating Easter Egg Hunt, at Atrium Family YMCA, Middletown. 5-7 p.m. gmcymca.org

The Music Collective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Free showcase of musicians of all levels to share their talents.

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, in Cincinnati. Noon

Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Game at Great American Ball Park. 4:10 p.m.

Butler County Historical Society guest speaker Maria C. Waltherr-Willard discusses the life of her father-in-law, artist Jack Willard, and her struggle to escape from communist Cuba in Heritage Hall in the former Hamilton Municipal Building, 20 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

MARCH 30

Easter EGGstravaganza, at Faith Community Church, 6558 Liberty Fairfield Road, Liberty Twp. 10 a.m.

Trenton Community Easter Egg Hunt, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive. Activities begin at 10:15 a.m., and the egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m. For children 12 and under.

Daytime Egg Scramble, at Oxford Community Park, Oxford. 11 a.m.

West Chester Firefighters Association Easter Egg Hunt, at Keehner Park, 7411 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 1 p.m. For children 8 years and younger.

APRIL 2

John E. Dolibois History Prize Lecture with Presidential historian Michael Beschloss, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

APRIL 3

Faculty Unhinged: Resurrection in the Mountains: Reconnecting and Restoring our Spirit, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

Celebrating Self present Cincinnati Rollergirls, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

You Can Make It @ the TEC Lab Makerspace, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami Middletown University. 2-4 p.m. Design your own vinyl stickers. MiamiOH.edu

APRIL 4

Old-time Music Jam, at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4-6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

Artist Laureate Tour with Nyama McCarthy-Brown, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 6 p.m.

APRIL 5

First Friday @ First Methodist Concert, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Free

APRIL 6

Fitton Showstoppers present “One of These Nights,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

APRIL 7

A Space Race, a 5k and 10k galactic voyage through scenic, paved recreational trails, in Leonard Howell Park, Oxford. 9 a.m. cityofoxford.org/spacerace

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Broadway Meets Blockbuster, at Sorg Opera House, Middletown. 3 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

APRIL 9

Animals You Know of But Not About: Mollusca, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals

The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents “Romeo and Juliet,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m. MiamiOH.edu

APRIL 10

Faculty Unhinged: So, Who Really Wrote the Christian Bible Anyway?, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

APRIL 12

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. John Zappa with his jazz ensemble Now Hear This. Free

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.