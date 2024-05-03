Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Scriptless in Seattle, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY
- Friends of the Hamilton-Fairfield Lane Libraries Annual Used Book Sale, in the gymnasium at Queen of Peace Parish, 2550 Millville Ave. 4-8 p.m. May 3, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4.
SATURDAY
- Saturday Morning Boot Camp in the Park, at Voice of America MetroPark, Liberty Twp. 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Meet in the grassy area in front of the lodge. 513-867-5835, ext. 220
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Run the Parks 5k Spring Series, at Meadow Ridge MetroPark, 5101 Circle Parkway, Middletown. 9 a.m. Register at yourmetroparks.net.
- Nature/Nurture: Life on the Forest Floor at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org
- Murder Mystery Co. present Midnight at the Masquerade, at the Oscar Station, 8871 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Must be 21 and older to attend. junglejims.com
- Tom Segura - Come Together, at Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. heritagebankcenter.com
- Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- May The 4th Be With You – Movie in the Park featuring “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” at RiversEdge, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. Movie starts at sundown. riversedgelive.com
SUNDAY
- Big Week of Birding, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Howe Shelter, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 8:30 a.m.
- Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org
MONDAY
- Noticing Nature: Plant Prints at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org
TUESDAY
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Music by Pinnacle Ridge Bluegrass Band
WEDNESDAY
- You Can Make It @ the TEC Lab Makerspace, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami Middletown University. 2-4 p.m. May the 4th Be With You. Celebrate this “Star Wars”, themed holiday by crafting items that are out of this world. MiamiOH.edu
- SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Acoustic jam session.
MAY 9
- Middletown Rocks, at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 7 p.m. Fundraiser for Community Building Institute Middletown, Inc. VIP event at 5:30 p.m. at Primo Italian Restaurant. cbimiddletown.org
MAY 9-12
- Cirque Du Soleil presents Corteo, at Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati. heritagebankcenter.com
MAY 10
- Dinks & Drinks Pickleball Event, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 6-9 p.m. Open play pickleball, along with two beverages from Hydraulic Bar. $15, spookynooksports.com/hamilton
- Cooking Class with Chef Mindy: Summer BBQ, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. spookynooksports.com/hamilton
MAY 11
- Four Seasons Garden Club Plant Sale, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Rain or shine.
- Nature Program: Spring Migration Birding, at Harbin Park, overlook shelter, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 a.m. Birders of all skills are welcome. fairfield-city.org
- Saturday Morning Boot Camp in the Park, at Voice of America MetroPark, Liberty Twp. 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Meet in the grassy area in front of the lodge. 513-867-5835, ext. 220
- Family Workshop: Printed Paper Flowers at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org
- Ohio State Extension Annual Plant Sale, at 1802 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 10 a.m. until all items sold out. Variety of indoor and outdoor plants, vegetables, supplies and decorations.
- The Real Taco Fest, at Smale Riverfront Park, Cincinnati. Two sessions: noon to 4 p.m., and 5:30-9:30 p.m. realtacofest.com
- Watercolors: How to Harness the Colors of Nature at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Spring Spinning in the Village, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Pioneer Village Area, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Miami Valley Ballet Theatre present “A Walk Down Abbey Road,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2 and 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Education Concert with Hamilton School, at Hamilton High School. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events
- Jazz & Cabaret present “Drag Show 3,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
MAY 11-12
- Unicorn World, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 11 and 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 12. theunicornworld.com
MAY 12
- Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org
MAY 14
- Animals You Know of But Not About: Echinodermata, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals
MAY 17
- Opening Reception: Colored Pencil Exhibition, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Rockin’ with Rotary featuring Tyler Christopher’s Ultimate Elvis Show, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
MAY 17-19
- The Ghostlight Stage Company present Ken Ludwig’s “Robin Hood,” at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. Free, westchesteroh.org
MAY 18
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Cincinnati Walks for Kids, at Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati. 9 a.m. A family-friendly 1-mile route, and a celebration including food, face painting, and more. Walkers will have the choice to walk in-person or virtually. cincywalks.org
- Nature in Stills: A Photographic Scavenger Hunt, at Indian Creek MetroPark, Mayer Picnic Shelter, 6500 Springfield Road, Oxford. 10 a.m. For ages 13 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Spring Vine Gardening, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Tyrus Live: Nuff Said Comedy Tour, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 7:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
MAY 19
- Drag Me To Brunch, at Art Center Foundation, 4 N. Main St. and Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Nature/Nurture: Forest Bathing at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1-3 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Dayton Lane Historic District’s May Promenade Home Tours, on Dayton Street, Hamilton. 1 p.m. Wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for walking outdoors.
- Salute to the Pioneers at Indian Creek Pioneer Church and Burial Ground, 3000 Indian Creek Road, Reily Twp. 2:30 p.m. 513-867-5835
- Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. Register at sorgoperahouse.org.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
In Other News
1
Garver Family Farm Market expansion marks grand opening
2
Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy honored at Butler County Law Day...
3
West Chester apartment fire injures two, displaces two dozen
4
Best of Butler County: What is the Best Pizza? Here are the finalists
5
Kyle Schwarber featured on Nuxhall Character Card: ‘He’s as real as you...
About the Author