Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

Scriptless in Seattle, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY

Friends of the Hamilton-Fairfield Lane Libraries Annual Used Book Sale, in the gymnasium at Queen of Peace Parish, 2550 Millville Ave. 4-8 p.m. May 3, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4.

SATURDAY

Saturday Morning Boot Camp in the Park, at Voice of America MetroPark, Liberty Twp. 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Meet in the grassy area in front of the lodge. 513-867-5835, ext. 220

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Run the Parks 5k Spring Series, at Meadow Ridge MetroPark, 5101 Circle Parkway, Middletown. 9 a.m. Register at yourmetroparks.net.

Nature/Nurture: Life on the Forest Floor at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org

Murder Mystery Co. present Midnight at the Masquerade, at the Oscar Station, 8871 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Must be 21 and older to attend. junglejims.com

Tom Segura - Come Together, at Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. heritagebankcenter.com

Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

May The 4th Be With You – Movie in the Park featuring “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” at RiversEdge, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. Movie starts at sundown. riversedgelive.com

SUNDAY

Big Week of Birding, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Howe Shelter, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 8:30 a.m.

Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org

MONDAY

Noticing Nature: Plant Prints at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

TUESDAY

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Music by Pinnacle Ridge Bluegrass Band

WEDNESDAY

You Can Make It @ the TEC Lab Makerspace, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami Middletown University. 2-4 p.m. May the 4th Be With You. Celebrate this “Star Wars”, themed holiday by crafting items that are out of this world. MiamiOH.edu

SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Acoustic jam session.

MAY 9

Middletown Rocks, at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 7 p.m. Fundraiser for Community Building Institute Middletown, Inc. VIP event at 5:30 p.m. at Primo Italian Restaurant. cbimiddletown.org

MAY 9-12

Cirque Du Soleil presents Corteo, at Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati. heritagebankcenter.com

MAY 10

Dinks & Drinks Pickleball Event, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 6-9 p.m. Open play pickleball, along with two beverages from Hydraulic Bar. $15, spookynooksports.com/hamilton

Cooking Class with Chef Mindy: Summer BBQ, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. spookynooksports.com/hamilton

MAY 11

Four Seasons Garden Club Plant Sale, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Rain or shine.

Nature Program: Spring Migration Birding, at Harbin Park, overlook shelter, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 a.m. Birders of all skills are welcome. fairfield-city.org

Saturday Morning Boot Camp in the Park, at Voice of America MetroPark, Liberty Twp. 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Meet in the grassy area in front of the lodge. 513-867-5835, ext. 220

Family Workshop: Printed Paper Flowers at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org

Ohio State Extension Annual Plant Sale, at 1802 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 10 a.m. until all items sold out. Variety of indoor and outdoor plants, vegetables, supplies and decorations.

The Real Taco Fest, at Smale Riverfront Park, Cincinnati. Two sessions: noon to 4 p.m., and 5:30-9:30 p.m. realtacofest.com

Watercolors: How to Harness the Colors of Nature at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Spring Spinning in the Village, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Pioneer Village Area, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Miami Valley Ballet Theatre present “A Walk Down Abbey Road,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2 and 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Education Concert with Hamilton School, at Hamilton High School. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

Jazz & Cabaret present “Drag Show 3,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

MAY 11-12

Unicorn World, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 11 and 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 12. theunicornworld.com

MAY 12

Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org

MAY 14

Animals You Know of But Not About: Echinodermata, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals

MAY 17

Opening Reception: Colored Pencil Exhibition, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Rockin’ with Rotary featuring Tyler Christopher’s Ultimate Elvis Show, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

MAY 17-19

The Ghostlight Stage Company present Ken Ludwig’s “Robin Hood,” at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. Free, westchesteroh.org

MAY 18

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Cincinnati Walks for Kids, at Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati. 9 a.m. A family-friendly 1-mile route, and a celebration including food, face painting, and more. Walkers will have the choice to walk in-person or virtually. cincywalks.org

Nature in Stills: A Photographic Scavenger Hunt, at Indian Creek MetroPark, Mayer Picnic Shelter, 6500 Springfield Road, Oxford. 10 a.m. For ages 13 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Spring Vine Gardening, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Tyrus Live: Nuff Said Comedy Tour, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 7:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

MAY 19

Drag Me To Brunch, at Art Center Foundation, 4 N. Main St. and Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Nature/Nurture: Forest Bathing at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1-3 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Dayton Lane Historic District’s May Promenade Home Tours, on Dayton Street, Hamilton. 1 p.m. Wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for walking outdoors.

Salute to the Pioneers at Indian Creek Pioneer Church and Burial Ground, 3000 Indian Creek Road, Reily Twp. 2:30 p.m. 513-867-5835

Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. Register at sorgoperahouse.org.

