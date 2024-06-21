Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Story Time for Littles at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Listen, move, play and create at an art and nature story time for children four and under. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org
- Listen to the Music: A Tribute to the Doobie Brothers, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- The Festival at St. John XXIII, at 3806 Manchester Road, Middletown. 6 p.m. to midnight today, 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
- St. Maximilian Kolbe Festival, at 5720 Hamilton Mason Road, Liberty Twp. 6-11 p.m. today, 5-11 p.m. Saturday, and 3-9 p.m. Sunday. saint-max.org
SATURDAY
- 17STRONG’S annual Hamilton Neighborhoods Summit, at Hamilton High School, 1165 Eaton Ave. 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 17stronghamilton.org
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Summer Fling Christian Art & Craft Show, at Millville Avenue Church of God, 1369 Millville Ave. Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Will be accepting canned goods and non-perishable items. 513-560-6715
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.
- Big Backyard Nature Bash, at Sebald MetroPark, 5580 Elk Creek Road, Middletown. 7-10 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Hamilton Joes vs. Lima Locos, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com
- Comedy Night with Jeff Jena and Friends, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. A Middletown Women Enriching Lives Fundraiser. sorgoperahouse.org
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Lebanon Garden Tour, in Lebanon. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Is a walking or driving self-guided tour. Tickets available at 198 S. Broadway.
- Old Fashioned Laundry Day by Oxford Museum Assn., at Doty Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. Noon to 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
- Farm Foundations - Goats, Part Two, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
TUESDAY
- Hamilton Joes vs. Grand Lake Mariners, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com
WEDNESDAY
- Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com
- Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. 6-7 p.m. Free for the whole family. fairfield-city.org
THURSDAY
- Creeking in the Parks, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, meet at the playground at the bottom of the hill, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Sounds at Sunset, at Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by Guilty Pleasure and DRIVE. Parking available at 2701 Central Ave.
- The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free
- Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Movies in the Park, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. Food truck and activities start at 6 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Showing “DC League of Super-Pets.”
- Frank White Experience - Tribute to Notorious B.I.G. and Jason Leech, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
- Uptown Oxford Music Series with Jim Burns Band, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.
- Hamilton Joes vs. Grand Lake Mariners, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com
JUNE 28
- Touch-A-Truck, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. 9 a.m. to noon. Sensory sensitive hour without any loud distractions from 9-10 a.m.
- Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. For children ages 5-12. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Hamilton Joes vs. Southern Ohio Copperheads, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com
JUNE 28-30
- ROYAL Theatre Company presents “Matilda,” at Mason High School, 6100 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. ROYALTheatreCompany.com
- The Big Bounce America Tour, at Olympian Club, 10054 Pippin Road, Cincinnati. Features the world’s largest bounce house. thebigbounceamerica.com
JUNE 29
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- The Heart of Hamilton Mural Ribbon Cutting & 17 ‘Hood Bike Tour. Bike tour will be held from 9 a.m. to noon from Marcum Park. Mural located under the High Main Bridge on the Main Street side along the bike trail. The ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m.
- Des Fleurs Garden Club “Oxford in Bloom” garden tour, tickets may be picked up at Shademakers Garden Center, 304 W. Collins St., Oxford. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.
- Hamilton Joes vs. Southern Ohio Copperheads, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com
- Mike Masse: Epic Acoustic Classic Rock, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 7:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Local Music Showcase Featuring Armadeus, Desalitt, and Atlas Stone, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org
- Nature Program: Fireflies, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Walk-ins are welcome. 513-867-5348
JUNE 29-30
- Oxford Museum Association present Frozen Frontiers, at Doty Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. Noon to 4 p.m. Learn about the history of ice cream, how it was made, help churn fresh ice cream, and try some. Free.
JUNE 30
- Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Cruise In For Kids Car Show, at 4850 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. nuxhallmiracleleague.org
- Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org
JULY 3
- Red, White & Kaboom, at Harbin Park and Village Green Park, Fairfield. The Village Green Park will feature the Fairfield Farmers Market, food trucks and the Cincinnati Circus from 4-7 p.m. Afterwards head down to Harbin Park for more food trucks, fun, live music from Walk of Shame at 7:30 p.m. and a Rozzi Fireworks celebration at 10 p.m.
- Oxford Freedom Festival, at Oxford Community Park, 6801 Fairfield Road, Oxford. 5-10:30 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m.
- Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com
JULY 4
- Liberty Twp. 4th of July Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. at Lakota East High School and end at Liberty Junior School. liberty-township.com
- 2024 Hamilton’s 4th of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. from the Butler County Fairgrounds. The parade will go down Fair Avenue to Dayton Street, to 7th Street, to High Street, and to F Street. The Soldiers, Sailors, and Pioneers Monument; the Historic Log Cabin; the Butler County Historical Society; and Heritage Hall will be open. That Arena Rock Show will be playing at RiversEdge. Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert starts at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will be launched at 10 p.m. from Veterans Park.
- Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- That Arena Rock Show and Tastefull, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 6:30 p.m. Free
- Hamilton Joes vs. Michigan Monarchs, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com
JULY 4-6
- Taps, Tastes and Tunes Festival, at National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, West Chester Twp. Parking will be available nearby at the Athletic Field Complex and UC Health/West Chester Hospital Fieldhouse at VOA Park, 7850 VOA Park Drive. westchesteroh.org
JULY 5
- LDNL and DJ Hubbs (Scott Hubbard), at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
JULY 6
- Dogs & Doughnuts at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.
- Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience and Laura Bryna, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
- Hamilton Joes vs. Michigan Monarchs, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
