Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. TrioAperitif: Phillip Roberts, piano; Anne Misener, violin; Michael Ronstadt, cello. Free
- Ink and Drink at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. This program is for adults 21 and older. pyramidhill.org
TODAY AND SATURDAY
- Queen of Peace Festival, at 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton. 6 p.m. to midnight today, and 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday
- The Oxford Cooperative Theatre Company present “Pollyanna,” at Cobblestone Community Church, 4191 Kehr Road, Oxford. 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $10 at the door. Cash only.
SATURDAY
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Dogs & Doughnuts at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org
- Hamilton Ohio Pride Festival, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. Noon to 7 p.m. The annual rally and march will begin at 11 a.m. at Rotary Park, then march along the sidewalks to Marcum Park.
- Oxford Wine & Craft Beer Festival, at Uptown Memorial Park, 4 N. Main Street, and on High Street, Oxford. 2-10 p.m. oxfordwinefestival.com
- Founder’s Day Walk, in Olde West Chester, Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Twp. 2-6 p.m. westchesteroh.org
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.
SUNDAY
- Ballet Etoiles present “Coppélia,” at Fairfield Freshman Auditorium, 8790 N. Gilmore Road. 2:30 and 6 p.m. Performed by dancers of West Chester Academy along with guest artist, Patrick Lennon of Dayton Ballet. westchesteracademy.com
TUESDAY
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. The Shari and Lonnie Hamilton Band is performing
WEDNESDAY
- Golden Years Senior Expo, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A free event for those who are 55 and older, and their caregivers. fairfield-city.org
- Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com
- Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. 6-7 p.m. Free for the whole family. fairfield-city.org
THURSDAY
- The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free
- Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Music by Fleetwood Gold
- Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Blessid Union of Souls
JUNE 7
- Union Centre Food Truck Rally, at 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. ucbma.com
- Freedom Summer Program, behind Kumler Chapel, 650 Western College Drive, Oxford. 4 p.m. Isabella Obradovich ‘26 will share her artwork and the Finding Freedom Summer Traveling Exhibit will be displayed.
- Music in Mason, at Mason Downtown Plaza, Mason. 6 p.m. Music by Denim Deluxe, and Danny Frazier Band.
- Movies in the Park, at Douglass Park, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
- Maggie Rose and Crowe Boys, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
- Oxford Outdoor Movies, at Oxford Community Arts Center, Pavilion, 10 S. College Ave. Movie begins at dusk. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Showing “The NeverEnding Story.”
JUNE 8
- Yoga in the Park, at Uptown Pavilion, Oxford. 9 a.m. Bring your mat.
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Family Fun on the Hill at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Monarch Fest 2024, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7393 Dimmick Road, West Chester Twp. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Kids’ activities, plant sale, live music and more. 513-777-4370
- Red Brick Miami Fest- Alumni Weekend, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 4:30-10 p.m.
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.
JUNE 8-9
- Hueston Woods Arts and Crafts Fair, at the Pioneer Farm, 6934 Brown Road, Oxford. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adults $5, or $10 per car. Proceeds go to the preservation and educational outreach of the Oxford Museum Association.
JUNE 9
- First Friday @ First Methodist Concert Series,120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon, feature the progressive bluegrass band “My Brother’s Keeper,” free, 513-423-4629
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.
JUNE 10
- The Street Project, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 6 p.m. The story about humanity’s relationship to the streets and the global citizen-led fight to make communities safer. Presented by Fairfield Lane Libraries. 513-867-5348
JUNE 12
- Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com
- Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. 6-7 p.m. Free for the whole family. fairfield-city.org
- SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session for all levels.
JUNE 13
- Sounds at Sunset, at Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by Dee Marie & The Demolition, and Mike Wade & the Nasty Brass Band. Parking available at 2701 Central Ave.
- The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free
- Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Movies in the Park, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. Food truck and activities start at 6 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Showing “Lightyear.”
- Eddie 9V and CFG & The Family, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
- Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.
- National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting lecture series, at 8070 Tylersville Road. 7 p.m. “Journalism: The Oxygen of Democracy.” Featured speaker is Steve Herman. Free but RSVP required. voamuseum.org
- The Ultimate Elvis Show, with Tyler Christopher, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org
JUNE 14
- Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. For children ages 5-12. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Fridays by the Lake Concert Series, at Marsh Lake, 6440 River Road, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Acoustic music, food trucks and beer
JUNE 15
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Fishing Derby at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. to noon. pyramidhill.org
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.
JUNE 19
- Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com
- Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. 6-7 p.m. Free for the whole family. fairfield-city.org
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
