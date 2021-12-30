Hamburger icon
Weekend weather: Rain becomes widespread Saturday; Light snow possible Sunday

The golf course at Beckett Ridge Golf Club in West Chester Township Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
The golf course at Beckett Ridge Golf Club in West Chester Township Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

By WCPO
26 minutes ago

Thursday morning there was patchy fog across the Tri-State, but after 9 a.m. things turned mostly cloudy.

Morning temperatures started in the 40s. Highs today rise to the 50s. Thursday night stays fairly quiet.

Friday starts off quiet, but rain moves in for the evening. It starts off isolated then becoming more widespread Saturday morning. Friday and Saturday’s highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

There is a possibility of flooding. Areas are expected to see 1-2+ inches of rain. Sunday sees a huge drop in temperatures. Because of that, there is a possibility to see some light snow. Forecasters will continue to monitor and update.

THURSDAY

Morning fog

Mostly cloudy

High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly dry

Partly to mostly cloudy

Low: 46

FRIDAY

Mild

Evening/overnight rain

High: 61

FRIDAY NIGHT

Heavy rain

Storms possible

Low: 53

WCPO is a content partner of the Journal-News.

WCPO
