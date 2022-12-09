journal-news logo
Weekend guide: Things to do in the region

News
47 minutes ago

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. To see more or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events.

TODAY

  • Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. and 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
  • 2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6 to 9 p.m.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

  • Performing Arts Academy present “Elf - the Musical, Jr.,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com
  • Miami Valley Ballet Theatre presents “The Nutcracker,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
  • Inspiring Arts presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, the Musical,” at Fellowship Baptist Church, 247 U.S. 22, Maineville. Inspiringartsproductions.com
  • Rise Up Performing Arts presents “Holiday Inn,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

TODAY, SATURDAY, AND DEC. 16-17

  • Middletown Lyric Theatre presents “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org or call 513-425-7140

SATURDAY

  • Brunch with Santa & Holiday Craft Show, at Central Connections, 3907 Central Ave., Middletown. Craft show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buffet will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 2 p.m.
  • Art Museum Saturday Drop-in Tours, at Richard and Carole Cocks Arts Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford, 2 to 4 p.m.
  • Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
  • Illuminate Hamilton, in downtown Hamilton. 5 to 9 p.m. Stroll the streets of downtown Hamilton by the warm glow of luminary light. Features a laser light show projected on the county courthouse.
  • Music With A Cause, at Artspace Hamilton Lofts and The Strauss Gallery, 222 High St., Hamilton. 6 to 10 p.m.
  • Creativa Convergence, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. Sing up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.
  • Fitton Showstoppers presents A Motown Christmas, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

  • Merry Christmas Market, at Niederman Family Farm, 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 513-779-6184

DEC. 11

  • 2022 Santa Experience, at Niederman Family Farm, 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp. 2 to 4 p.m. niedermanfamilyfarm.com
  • Bowl with Santa, at Gilmore Lanes, 5595 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield. 3 to 5 p.m. Pre-registration is highly suggested. 513-874-3838
  • Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.

DEC. 12

  • Holiday Concert with the Oxford Community Band, at Oxford Seniors, 922 Tollgate Drive, Oxford. 6:30 p.m. Donations will be appreciated to assist the band to purchase additional music for its library.

DEC. 13

  • Free Line Dancing, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 7 to 10 p.m.

DEC. 14

  • Learn it at Lunch - Community Gardens To Encourage Human Health, at Hamilton Conservatory, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. Noon. Also available on Zoom. miamioh.edu
  • SongFarmers, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.

DEC. 15-18

  • INNOVATheatre presents “Miracle on 34th Street,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

DEC. 16

  • Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
  • Magic Carpet Theatre Family Performance Series present “A Seussified Christmas Carol,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. oxarts.org

DEC. 17

  • Winter Wonderland, at Market at Pleasant Treasures, 4020 Pleasant Ave., Lindenwald. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be vendors, pictures with Santa, the Grinch, and Krampus, a reptile show, and a gift for the children.
  • Let’s Go Hiking - Winter Tree ID, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
  • Joy to the Wald, at 2223 Pleasant Ave., Lindenwald. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be pictures with Santa, gifts for children in the outdoor area next to the hall. Final year for this event.
  • Santa Run 1 Miler, at 1 Donham Plaza, Middletown. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 2 p.m.
  • Skate with Santa and Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
  • Hueston Woods State Park Drive-In Movie, at the beach, 6301 Park Office Road, College Corner. First movie starts at 5 p.m. Showing the Polar Express and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. There will be food trucks.
  • Fred Bay Observatory open for viewing the night skies, at Hisey Park, 5443 Middletown Road, Oregonia. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Butler Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) and Chorus present Merry Christmas, BPO Style, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7:30 p.m.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.

