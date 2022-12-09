Weekend guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. To see more or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. and 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- 2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6 to 9 p.m.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Performing Arts Academy present “Elf - the Musical, Jr.,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com
- Miami Valley Ballet Theatre presents “The Nutcracker,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
- Inspiring Arts presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, the Musical,” at Fellowship Baptist Church, 247 U.S. 22, Maineville. Inspiringartsproductions.com
- Rise Up Performing Arts presents “Holiday Inn,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
TODAY, SATURDAY, AND DEC. 16-17
- Middletown Lyric Theatre presents “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org or call 513-425-7140
SATURDAY
- Brunch with Santa & Holiday Craft Show, at Central Connections, 3907 Central Ave., Middletown. Craft show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buffet will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 2 p.m.
- Art Museum Saturday Drop-in Tours, at Richard and Carole Cocks Arts Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford, 2 to 4 p.m.
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Illuminate Hamilton, in downtown Hamilton. 5 to 9 p.m. Stroll the streets of downtown Hamilton by the warm glow of luminary light. Features a laser light show projected on the county courthouse.
- Music With A Cause, at Artspace Hamilton Lofts and The Strauss Gallery, 222 High St., Hamilton. 6 to 10 p.m.
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. Sing up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.
- Fitton Showstoppers presents A Motown Christmas, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Merry Christmas Market, at Niederman Family Farm, 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 513-779-6184
DEC. 11
- 2022 Santa Experience, at Niederman Family Farm, 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp. 2 to 4 p.m. niedermanfamilyfarm.com
- Bowl with Santa, at Gilmore Lanes, 5595 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield. 3 to 5 p.m. Pre-registration is highly suggested. 513-874-3838
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
DEC. 12
- Holiday Concert with the Oxford Community Band, at Oxford Seniors, 922 Tollgate Drive, Oxford. 6:30 p.m. Donations will be appreciated to assist the band to purchase additional music for its library.
DEC. 13
- Free Line Dancing, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 7 to 10 p.m.
DEC. 14
- Learn it at Lunch - Community Gardens To Encourage Human Health, at Hamilton Conservatory, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. Noon. Also available on Zoom. miamioh.edu
- SongFarmers, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.
DEC. 15-18
- INNOVATheatre presents “Miracle on 34th Street,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
DEC. 16
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Magic Carpet Theatre Family Performance Series present “A Seussified Christmas Carol,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. oxarts.org
DEC. 17
- Winter Wonderland, at Market at Pleasant Treasures, 4020 Pleasant Ave., Lindenwald. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be vendors, pictures with Santa, the Grinch, and Krampus, a reptile show, and a gift for the children.
- Let’s Go Hiking - Winter Tree ID, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
- Joy to the Wald, at 2223 Pleasant Ave., Lindenwald. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be pictures with Santa, gifts for children in the outdoor area next to the hall. Final year for this event.
- Santa Run 1 Miler, at 1 Donham Plaza, Middletown. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 2 p.m.
- Skate with Santa and Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Hueston Woods State Park Drive-In Movie, at the beach, 6301 Park Office Road, College Corner. First movie starts at 5 p.m. Showing the Polar Express and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. There will be food trucks.
- Fred Bay Observatory open for viewing the night skies, at Hisey Park, 5443 Middletown Road, Oregonia. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) and Chorus present Merry Christmas, BPO Style, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7:30 p.m.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.
