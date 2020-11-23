X

Week to begin with clouds, showers possible

Cloudy, cool & dry this evening
Weather | 51 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

This week will start off with some cloudy weather and a little rain, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said. Today is expected to be overcast.

Temperatures today will range from 45 degrees to 30 degrees and we could see a little wind.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with similar temperatures, with highs around 45 and a low of around 40 degrees. We may see some more wind tomorrow, with wind speeds up to 14 mph possible. Any showers are expected after 5 a.m.

Wednesday will bring thunderstorms and showers, though any storms are expected after 4 p.m., the National Weather Service said. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, ranging from 59 to 43 degrees. Showers are likely after 7 p.m. The skies are expected to be cloudy.

