Week expected to start with rain, cloudy skies

Today will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight and into tomorrow, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported. Any showers today are expected after 1 a.m.
The skies today will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be cool, ranging from 63 degrees to 47 degrees. The day will likely be windy. Chances of rain in the evening are high.
Tomorrow, showers are likely for most of the day. The skies will be cloudy and temperatures will be cool, ranging from 60 degrees to 47 degrees. The rain is likely to continue until about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
There is a chance of more rain Tuesday morning, mainly before 8 a.m. While the chances of rain are lower, the skies will be cloudy. Temperatures will range from a high of 63 to a low of 53. The evening is expected to be mostly cloudy.