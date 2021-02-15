Butler County RTA suspends service amid winter storm

The Butler County Regional Transit Authority is suspending service in Hamilton, Middletown and Oxford this afternoon due to dangerous weather conditions.
BCRTA is suspending service on all fixed routes in Hamilton and Middletown starting at 4:30 pm. Services will resume on their regular schedule tomorrow unless Butler County is under a level 3 snow emergency.
In Oxford all U and P routes, and Saferide services were suspended at 2:00 p.m. today.
Any riders stranded by service suspensions may call Customer Service at 513-785-5237 and provide their bus route, stop and time for a courtesy ride before 10:30 p.m.
BCRTA will be providing updates throughout the day on Facebook, Twitter, and at www.butlercountyrta.com.