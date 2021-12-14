W.E. Smith Family Charitable Trust awards grants

· Butler County Historical Society – Grant money to upgrade its desktop computer; fund programming and exhibits and the Speaker’s Bureau, and items for collection storage materials

· Enjoy Oxford (formerly the Oxford Visitor’s Bureau) – To update and print its Black History Tour Booklet featuring area sites and features of significance pertaining to Black History

· Friends of Chrisholm, Trenton – To print postcards of features of the Chrisholm farmstead, and produce interpretive signs for its pollinator garden

· Historic Southwest Ohio, Cincinnati – In support of the planned exhibit “Social History of Southwest Ohio: Late 1700s –1900″

· Hamilton Lane Libraries/Cummins Local History Room – In support of purchase of microfilm of the Fairfield Echo newspaper for easier access by library users, staff and researchers

· Middletown Historical Society – For receiving artifacts from a U. S. B-17 plane that crashed in German-occupied France in World War II, piloted by a Middletown native; and a second award for the Historic Excello Lock Tenders House exterior period painting

· Monroe Historical Society – For electrical upgrades for exhibit and display lighting

· Over-the-Rhine Museum, Cincinnati – In support of completion of the African American History Walking Tour “Walking the Stories” tour series in Over-the-Rhine

· Oxford Museum Association – For improving storage conditions for its collection of clothing, lace and tatting, and quilts including purchase of acid free archival boxes and tissue

· Preble County Historical Society – In support of digitizing the Society’s collection to make it accessible on-line to the benefit of researchers, genealogists, and others

· Trenton Historical Society – In support of purchasing display cabinet and developing exhibits of items from Olympic gold medalist Zach Apple, Trenton native and Walnut Grove Swim Club

· West Chester Union Twp. Historical Society – For reprinting of the history of Union Centralized School, “Our Alma Mater,” originally written by D. Russell Lee, former Butler County Superintendent and formerly Superintendent of the Union School District