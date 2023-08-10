Wawa announces another SW Ohio store, this one in Clermont County

UNION TWP. — It’s the first step for what some are calling a major makeover in Union Twp. — Wawa is hoping to move in as quickly as possible.

In 60 to 90 days, the former Kroger building at Mount Carmel-Tobasco and Aicholtz roads will be demolished.

“I imagine with as quick as they can move and develop, this time next year we will be able to have a hoagie and a sizzler and a coffee here at Wawa,” Union Township trustee Michael Logue said.

The Wawa convenience store chain has a huge fan following on the east coast. Last year, the company announced plans to expand its stores into Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

Plans have been proposed in Colerain and Liberty Twp., but the site in Union Twp. is becoming a reality.

And the City of Fairborn is considering a plan by Wawa to build a 5,919-square-foot site on 2.2 acres near Interstate 675 at 600 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road after presenting a proposal in Huber Heights last month.

The Fairborn plans include 30-35 full-time jobs at a site that would be open 24 hours a day, city records show. The Fairborn City Council Monday night set a public hearing on the issue for Aug. 21.

The Clermont County location is “one of the very first Wawa locations in Ohio,” Logue said.

The nearly 6-and-a-half-acre site will be divided in half. Wawa will occupy one-half. What happens to the approximately 3 other acres is “going to be still determined,” Logue said.

Union Township leaders are looking for a family-friendly business to be neighbors with Wawa and to occupy the other half of that space. Wawa is now in the permitting process with the county.

Resident David Pryor said he doesn’t understand the hype just yet — “it’s a gas station.”

“If I come across it I will try it, I guess,” Pryor said. “I don’t go to a particular gas station.”

Others, like Lori Calabrese, said they’re excited about the new opportunities coming to the area.

“I think it’s good! I actually like to go to different stores for different purposes,” she said. “It’s nice to see new businesses being built, new jobs, new places to go. Yeah, it’s very exciting!”

This comes just weeks after township officials announced plans for a new Cincinnati Children’s Hospital location in Clermont County, as well as plans to redevelop Eastgate Mall.

Michael Logue said just down the road, there are also plans in the works for a 13,000-square-foot multi-tenant development that will essentially be a strip retail center.

“It’s the perfect location for a locally owned pizzeria, locally owned ice cream shop,” Logue said. “Those are the type of environments that are going to be strongly supported by the community here.”

He said it’s an exciting time for Mount Carmel.

“This board of trustees, we’ve been very focused on investing and making sure that Mount Carmel and old 74 corridor gets the type of family-friendly investment and interests that it deserves,” Logue said.

Dayton Daily News Staff Writer Nick Blizzard contributed to this report.