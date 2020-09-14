WATCH: Miami University welcomes students to move-in day with screenings, testing

Miami University is welcoming students back to on-campus housing today with a delayed move-in day that include screenings and testing for coronavirus.
Vehicles lined up in the parking lot of the school’s basketball arena this morning to a set of tents.
The school decided last week to continue with its plan for in-person classes next week. It has reported 1,243 cases among its student body.
Due to some students taking advantage of remote learning, the on-campus population is expected to be approximately 40% less.
Students and families returning to campus have multiple options, including moving in as planned, going completely remote or delaying their return by two weeks.
Anyone changing their plan from what they selected in August will need to select their new plan. Students have until Sept. 18 to change their decision to fully remote or a delayed return.
Under the delayed return, students will move in on Oct. 3 or 4 and start on Oct. 5. The university will prorate dinning and housing fees.
If a student who delayed their return is still uncomfortable with returning to campus, they have until Oct. 2 to switch to completely remote.