WATCH: Horns honk in downtown Hamilton for less-recognized workers

The Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities organized a Honk-a-Thon in downtown Hamilton Wednesday to recognize another set of essential workers — those who assist people with disabilities.
The group stood with signs and waved at passers-by on Main Street. They wanted to show support for Direct Support Professionals, those who assist people with disabilities with things like errands and appointments. That everyday support has been critical during added coronavirus precautions, officials said.
