Warming center in Middletown expects uptick in homeless seeking shelter

A warming center that opened this year in Middletown served 25 clients the first three nights it was open, said Erica Norton, chief operating officer for The Mindful Healing Center, which is operating the center for the city.
She said seven homeless individuals stayed there Saturday night, the first night of operations, and seven Sunday night. Norton said all the clients the first two nights were different.
Then on Monday night, 11 homeless stayed there and Norton expects the numbers to increase this week due to the impending winter storm.
The center, located at 1009 Grove St., needs volunteers to assist at check-in and during the overnight hours, according to Norton. There have been problems with clients following rules and one employee “is not enough,” she said
One employee and one off-duty Middletown firefighter are on the premises from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The firefighter is there in case there is a fire in the building that doesn’t have a fire suppression system.
Last month, Middletown City Council unanimously approved spending up to $95,000 to provide a warming center for three months to the city’s homeless. The center operates from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven nights a week through April 30.
That means the cost of operating the center will be about $1,000 a day.
During extremely cold nights, Police Chief David Birk said 25 to 30 people have stayed at Serving Homeless Alternate Lodging Of Middletown (SHALOM), a faith-based organization that provided overnight accommodations and meals, and 15 slept in the police lobby.
Now he said, when officers find someone sleeping outside, they can be transported to the warming center.
The clients are tested for COVID-19, provided masks and sanitizer and aren’t permitted to smoke, drink alcohol or use illegal drugs on site, Birk said.
The total cost of the Grove location will be fully covered by the city’s special American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation of approximately $1.3 million that must be used to house the homeless or those in imminent threat of being homeless, said Middletown City Jim Palenick.
WARMING CENTER THREE-MONTH ESTIMATED BUDGET
$43,065: Off-duty firefighter to work from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. at $58 an hour
$20,790: One employee for monitoring, security, other needs from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. at $18 an hour
$12,960: Two employees for intake duties at $18 an hour
$4,860: One employee for COVID cleaning protocol, washing linens, etc. at $18 an hour
$2,100: Utilities
$1,500: Rent
$1,500: Toiletries
$1,200: Extermination for routine spraying for bed bugs
$700: Insurance
$600: Washer and dryer
SOURCE: City of Middletown Staff Report
