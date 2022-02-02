Warming center in Middletown expects uptick in homeless seeking shelter

Last month, Middletown City Council unanimously approved spending up to $95,000 to provide a warming center for three months to the city’s homeless. The center operates from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven nights a week through April 30.

That means the cost of operating the center will be about $1,000 a day.

During extremely cold nights, Police Chief David Birk said 25 to 30 people have stayed at Serving Homeless Alternate Lodging Of Middletown (SHALOM), a faith-based organization that provided overnight accommodations and meals, and 15 slept in the police lobby.

Now he said, when officers find someone sleeping outside, they can be transported to the warming center.

The clients are tested for COVID-19, provided masks and sanitizer and aren’t permitted to smoke, drink alcohol or use illegal drugs on site, Birk said.

The total cost of the Grove location will be fully covered by the city’s special American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation of approximately $1.3 million that must be used to house the homeless or those in imminent threat of being homeless, said Middletown City Jim Palenick.

WARMING CENTER THREE-MONTH ESTIMATED BUDGET

$43,065: Off-duty firefighter to work from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. at $58 an hour

$20,790: One employee for monitoring, security, other needs from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. at $18 an hour

$12,960: Two employees for intake duties at $18 an hour

$4,860: One employee for COVID cleaning protocol, washing linens, etc. at $18 an hour

$2,100: Utilities

$1,500: Rent

$1,500: Toiletries

$1,200: Extermination for routine spraying for bed bugs

$700: Insurance

$600: Washer and dryer

SOURCE: City of Middletown Staff Report