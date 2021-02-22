Warmer temperatures, windy weather to begin week

The area may see rain early this morning and windy weather through the rest of the day. Winds may reach up to 16 mph during the day. Fog may develop overnight and into tomorrow morning that could affect the Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures may drop as low as 31 today, the NWS said.

Highs tomorrow will reach near 40 degrees and the skies will be cloudy. High winds, between 11 and 15 mph will continue until the evening, when wind speeds will slow to between 6 and 9 mph. More fog may be likely into Wednesday morning.