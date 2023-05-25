W. E. Smith Family Charitable Trust grants money to 23 history projects in region

Requests for support were submitted for display and storage materials for collections; computer equipment to manage collections; school and community outreach programs; publishing projects documenting historic events or early settlers in the area; materials for archival projects, technology-enhanced applications for virtual tours of facilities, and other events and programs.

The Smith Trust was established by the estate of Ophia Smith, longtime Oxford resident and wife of W. E. Smith, who chaired Miami University’s history department and was first Director of the William Holmes McGuffey Museum. Together, they collaborated on research and writing of a three-volume “History of Southwestern Ohio: The Miami Valleys,” and other published works, both together and separately.