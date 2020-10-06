X

VIDEO: Long lines at Butler County Board of Elections for early voting

Long lines of people were at the Butler County Board of Elections today as early voting began.

That matched the scenes across the region and Ohio today for the first day possible.

People were lined up through the hallways and along the sidewalk outside as voting is expected to be done more early and by mail this year than in previous years.

Voters line up at the Butler County Board of Elections on the first day of early voting Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Butler County Board of Elections volunteer Jillynn Whitlow cleans voting machines on the first day of early voting Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

When and where you can vote early in person

Early in-person voting hours are uniform across Ohio’s counties.

Today-Friday, Oct. 9, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Monday-Friday, Oct. 12-Oct 16, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Monday-Friday, Oct. 19-Oct. 23, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Monday-Friday Oct. 26-Oct. 30, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where to vote early in person

Butler County Board of Elections

1802 Princeton Road, Suite 600, Hamilton, OH 45011 Telephone: (513) 887-3700 Fax: (513) 887-5535 E-mail: butler@OhioSoS.gov Website: elections.bcohio.gov

Warren County Board of Elections

520 Justice Dr., Lebanon, OH 45036 Telephone: (513) 695-1358 Fax: (513) 695-2953 E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov Website: vote.warrencountyohio.gov

