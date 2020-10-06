VIDEO: Long lines at Butler County Board of Elections for early voting

Long lines of people were at the Butler County Board of Elections today as early voting began.
That matched the scenes across the region and Ohio today for the first day possible.
People were lined up through the hallways and along the sidewalk outside as voting is expected to be done more early and by mail this year than in previous years.
Credit: Nick Graham
When and where you can vote early in person
Early in-person voting hours are uniform across Ohio’s counties.
Today-Friday, Oct. 9, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Monday-Friday, Oct. 12-Oct 16, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Monday-Friday, Oct. 19-Oct. 23, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Monday-Friday Oct. 26-Oct. 30, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where to vote early in person
Butler County Board of Elections
1802 Princeton Road, Suite 600, Hamilton, OH 45011 Telephone: (513) 887-3700 Fax: (513) 887-5535 E-mail: butler@OhioSoS.gov Website: elections.bcohio.gov
Warren County Board of Elections
520 Justice Dr., Lebanon, OH 45036 Telephone: (513) 695-1358 Fax: (513) 695-2953 E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov Website: vote.warrencountyohio.gov